The Al Fay Street Development Project may be the answer for Dubai traffic…

Traffic in Dubai is a perennial problem, since time immemorial, and seems to be only getting worse as the years advance.

A growing influx of new residents means more cars than ever are taking up space on the roads and travel times are only on the rise. In the midst of all this, the Al Fay Street Development Project may solve all our problems.

The RTA has announced the commissioning of a new road development contract worth Dhs1.5 billion, so you know this is going to be on a massive scale.

The project aims to increase Al Fay Street’s capacity to 64,400 vehicles per hour, benefiting an estimated population and visitor base of 600,000 motorists.

The scope of project extends from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passes through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and continues to Emirates Road, essentially as an extension of Al Khail Road.

Upon completion, it will add five key intersections, featuring 13,500 metres of bridges and 12,900 metres of roads to the road network in the area and serve neighbouring residential and commercial areas. Some areas include Dubai Sports City, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Production City, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Tilal Al Ghaf, DAMAC Lagoons, The Oasis, and Remraam.

The details…

At the first intersection, a bridge will be constructed at the intersection of Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. This bridge will have two lanes, spanning 1,255 metres, with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour to cater to left-turn traffic from Deira along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Al Fay Street and Emirates Road.

Additionally, two bridges with two lanes each, spanning 2,040 metres and a combined capacity of 6,400 vehicles per hour in both directions, will be added for traffic to and from Jumeirah Village Circle, connecting it with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

This is just the first phase of the project, and the remaining intersections will follow suit soon. To learn more details about all the five intersections, visit here. Could this be answer to Dubai’s traffic problems? The estimates are telling us so.

