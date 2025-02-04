Is anyone really surprised?

The UAE has been crowned the top winter destination in the Middle East on the 2024 Travel and Tourism Development Index by the World Economic Forum.

The top spot for winter tourism in the Middle East last year and 18th globally, the country jumped seven spots from year prior to take the cake for 2024. The UAE is also the only Middle Eastern country among the top 10 nations in international tourism revenue.

These statistics come as no surprise with what we know now about the influx of tourism into the UAE in the year past. The World Travel & Tourism Council’s 2024 report estimates that the UAE attracted 29.2 million international tourists last year, marking a 15.5 per cent growth compared to 2023.

In the last year, the Dubai International Airport welcomed a record-breaking 92 million passengers into the gates of the city in 2024. This marks an annual nearly 6 per cent increase in the passenger traffic from 2023. DXB recorded 300,000 flight movements, served 106 airline customers and operated flights to 272 cities in 107 countries in 2024.

Dubai welcomed nearly 17 million international visitors the in the first 11 months of last year, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism’s latest data shows. Western Europe was its top source market followed by South Asia and the Gulf countries.

The airport had welcomed a record-breaking 44.9 million guests in the first half of 2024, marking an eight per cent year-on-year increase. In terms of baggage, DXB managed a whopping 39.7 million bags in the first half of the year.

Winter is indeed the best time of the year to visit the UAE, with an incredible mix of natural beauty and fast-paced city fun you won’t find elsewhere. You’ll be able to explore all the outdoor beauty, including the beaches, mountains, wadis, natural reserves and beyond, as well as participate in the city’s seasonal attractions, celebrate Christmas and New Year’s in lavish fashion, shop till you drop and eat some of the best food in the world.

Recently, the UAE launched the fifth edition of its ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign, celebrating the country’s people and places through exceptional tourism experiences. The campaign is designed to target all those who wish to celebrate the UAE winter – citizens, residents, and international tourists.

Big plans are in store for the future of tourism in the UAE – as part of its ambitious Tourism Strategy 2031, the country aims to attract Dhs100 billion in tourism investments and welcome 40 million hotel guests The 2024 report mentioned previously also further projects that by 2033, the number of international visitors to the UAE will reach approximately 45.5 million.

Images: Unsplash