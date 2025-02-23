It should reduce Dubai traffic and travel time from 9.4 minutes to 2.8 minutes…

RTA has announced that it has awarded the contract for the Al Qudra Street Development Project, in line with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and under the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to continue the development of road infrastructure.

The project is worth Dhs798 million and it includes various developments of roads to improve Dubai traffic flow around the intersection of Al Qudra Street with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, continuing through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and reaching Emirates Road.. Some of the developments include developing various intersections to speed up traffic, construction of 10 bridges totalling 2,700 metres. The project will increase street capacity from 7,800 vehicles per hour to 19,400 vehicles per hour.

The project is designed to optimise traffic flow, improve mobility for residents and visitors throughout the emirate, and support Dubai’s ongoing urban development and population growth.

H.E. Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA stated: “Al Qudra Street Development Project is one of the major projects undertaken by RTA to enhance the vertical (East-West) road network. It extends from the intersection of Al Qudra Street with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passing through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and continues up to Emirates Road. It serves several key development areas, including Arabian Ranches 1 and 2, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Studio City, Akoya, Mudon, DAMAC Hills, and The Sustainable City.”

Recently another project has also been announced to assist in improving Dubai traffic, specifically improving the Al Fay road. Public transport developments have also been announced such as RTA’s Rail Bus.

Image: RTA