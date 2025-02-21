It’s a busy one…

2.5 million passengers are set to be welcomed into Dubai International Airport from February 20 to 28, with daily number of people predicted to be averaging 280,000 people.

Dubai Eye has reported that the peak is likely to be tomorrow, Saturday, February 22, when more than 295,000 guests are expected on the day. This large number is due to school holiday and various global events happening.

Travellers are encouraged to use the Dubai Metro for easy access to and from the airport, and to reduce traffic on the roads.

For those arriving at Terminal 1, such as those arriving on carrier British Airways, the Arrivals bus stop will be out of service from February 21. Alternative transport options and updated bus schedules are available via the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) website. Emirates issued an update for passengers travelling on these dates too.

Some roads in Dubai are also closed this weekend with The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle is taking place in Dubai this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, February 22 and 23.