Emirates in collaboration with Moët & Chandon…

Business Class passengers travelling with Emirates’ are in for a brand-new treat. The airline is launching a new and elevated in-flight menu this May, created in collaboration with champagne giant Moët & Chandon, to bring 18 new dishes to the roster.

3 of 12

Each dish has been conceptualised and formulated to pair perfectly with an exclusive champagne from the brand, and has been meticulously designed by Moët & Chandon’s Head Chef of Michelin star renown, Jean Michel Bardet and Emirates’ Vice President of Culinary Design, Doxis Bekris.

Business Class passengers will be part of an exclusive experience, bringing premium fine-dining in the sky come this summer. The array of 18 new starters and main courses, more than a year in development, will be launched inflight on select routes from May 2025 onwards, an expertly curated pairing for the first time in the air.

The Emirates way…

A culmination of a 33-year long partnership, the menu is the result of a joint effort between France and Dubai. Much has to be considered when developing a menu for in-flight catering, such as issues of scale, taking into account the impact of altitude, scale and pre-preparation of the food before loading onto the aircraft, as well as the ways the cabin crew will be able to plate the food onboard.

This is what the Emirates team worked on to ensure that the premium nature of the dishes translates perfectly for the inflight experience, and can be recreated to accommodate 149 meals every minute, and totalling more than 77 million meals every year. While Dubai was working on this, Chef Jean Michel was tasked with pairing the flavour profiles of dishes innovatively and bring out the notes of the exclusive champagnes.

What’s On the menu?

Some of the starters on the menu include poached scallops served with green melon, blanched kumquat, lemon gel and roasted almonds, exquisitely paired with Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2016. The new creations include vegan dishes too, like silken tofu, sliced and served with poached asparagus, soy emulsion with olive oil, lemon gel and cashew cream, paired with Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial.

You might also like The UAE ranked as Middle East's top winter destination for 2024

For the mains, dishes include roasted duck served with braised aubergine and chickpeas with raz el hanout-spiced couscous-jus and cherry tomatoes, paired with Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial, and roasted turkey, sliced and served with sage chicken jus, mashed potato, braised fennel and almonds. This dish is paired with Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2016.

Here too, there are vegan dishes, like braised lentils with coconut served with steamed basmati rice, spiced cauliflower with green peas and naan, paired with Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial.

The partnership…

Emirates purchases more champagne than any other airline in the world and has exclusive rights to serve Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015, Dom Pérignon Vintage Rosé 2009, Dom Pérignon Plénitude 2 2004 moving to 2006 as of July, Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial, Moët & Chandon Imperial Rosé, Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage Blanc 2016, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and Veuve Clicquot Vintage Blanc 2015.

33 years of collaboration means Emirates passengers get an exclusive slice of the experience – Moët & Chandon champagnes are a signature part of the Emirates experience and available in all Emirates Lounges, as well as served on a complimentary basis onboard First and Business Class, and available to purchase in Premium Economy and Economy Class.

@emirates

Images: Supplied