The enticing pull of easy travel with visas on arrival...

Hands up if you’re overdue for a holiday. Who doesn’t love to jet-set away to lavish spots – visiting the worldly wonders of nature and man. A beautiful country and the right itinerary can make your vacation experience memorable but what will make it even better is no-fuss travelling. Visas on arrival sound like every anxiety-ridden traveller’s dream, and we’re happy to let you know that several gorgeous locations around the world provide just that.

Please note: Because border policies can change at any time without notice, although this information is correct at the time of writing, we’d strongly advise you to double check entry requirements relating to your specific passport for your destination before any travel.

Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan, a stunning Central Asian nation, is celebrated for its breathtaking natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage. Nestled among the towering Tien Shan mountains, the country is known for its sweeping alpine scenery, pristine lakes, and vast steppes. Travellers to Kyrgyzstan can experience a blend of traditional nomadic culture and modern lifestyle, evident in the yurt camps and ancient Silk Road heritage sites that dot the country. The capital, Bishkek, offers a vibrant mix of Soviet architecture, bustling bazaars, and friendly locals. Kyrgyzstan is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, offering world-class hiking, horseback riding, and mountaineering opportunities.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, is known for its unique blend of modernity and tradition. Baku, the capital, dazzles with futuristic architecture like the Flame Towers, set against a backdrop of historic sites such as the UNESCO-listed Old City. Azerbaijan’s landscapes range from the Caspian Sea shores to the lush mountains of the Caucasus, offering diverse experiences for travelers. Known as the “Land of Fire” due to its natural gas reserves and ancient fire-worship sites.

Sri Lanka

For an escape filled with just the right amount of adventure, culture, and wellness – look no further than Sri Lanka. Say ayubowan (hello) to endless green landscapes, tree plantations, wildlife, rainforests, and waterfalls. You can fill your itinerary with as many or as little day trips as you wish (taking time out to sip locally-grown tea by the infinity pool is totally acceptable and encouraged). Some of the main attractions in Sri Lanka include taking the picturesque train ride from Kandy to Ella, climbing Sigiriya Rock, and checking out some of the beautiful beaches including Dalawella. Read our guide to Sri Lanka’s south coast here.

Georgia

Georgia has been a recent favourite for the UAE outbound tourist collective, with its attractive exchange rate, cooler temps. Euro vibes and comparatively less expensive trips. The spot is full of natural beauty and rich historical architecture, and the best part is, residents of the UAE with a valid residence visa can cross the Georgian border visa free and stay in the country for 90 days. All you have to do is present your valid permit with travel document at your time of entry.

Seychelles

This glorious archipelago nation issues visas on arrival to all incoming travellers as long a they have a valid return ticket to their place of residence. Of course, some entry requirements are in place, like proof of pre-paid accommodation in the country and enough money to cover your stay. The important thing to note: no one is permitted to enter into or exit from Seychelles except with the written authorization of the Ministry of Health.

Armenia

Several nationalities are eligible to receive a visa on arrival in Armenia, including UAE, Lebanese, Jordanian and South African citizens. Most recently, a visa waiver program put in place by a collaboration between the UAE and Armenian governments now allows Indian citizens with a valid UAE residency visa to get an Armenian visa on arrival provided your passport has at least six months of validity left.

Maldives

Everyone’s bucket list vacation destination is open to visitors of all nationalities, issuing 30-day visas on arrival at no added cost. But of course, you need to satisfy the eligibility criteria to clear immigration on arrival. This includes a valid travel document, a return ticket, paid for accommodation and sufficient funds for your stay.

Nepal

Home to the magnificent Himalayas, Nepal issues visas on arrival to most nationalities. Different types of visas will cost you different amounts. 15-day visas cost Dhs110, a 30-day one costs Dhs190 and a 90-day permit costs Dhs460. Something to note: Indian citizens do not a require a visa for entry into Nepal, no matter where they fly from. All you have to do is prove your nationality.

Mauritius

Mauritius is another picturesque island nation that issues visas on arrival or admits entry without a visa for almost all nationalities. Check out the full list here. If your nationality requires a visa to be issued on arrival, you must meet the eligibility criteria. This includes a valid passport, of which the expiry date is beyond the intended period of stay, a valid return ticket, a confirmed booking for accommodation and if being sponsored by a Mauritian citizen, evidence of sponsorship, including their name, address, profession, relationship, national identity card number and telephone number. You must show enough funds to cover your stay (Dhs367 per night). You must also take a pledge not to engage in any profit-making activities.

Oman

Our lovely neighbours issue visas on arrival to residents of all GCC countries. Getting to Oman is all but a road trip away, with a two-hour drive to the border and a few more hours into the capital city of Muscat. The country is rich with natural beauty and tucked away corners of history, heritage and more. Just make sure your residence visa has a validity of three months or longer.

Kenya

As part of a bid to boost their already bouyant tourism industry, this stuning East African country recently opened up its borders by dropping its visa requirements. You’ll still have to apply for an ‘Electronic Travel Authorisation’ ahead of time (though many online sites claim to offer the service, there is only one official website that can process the service for you, etakenya.go.ke), but the whole process has been dramatically streamlined and is open to almost all travellers (including UAE residents). What to see when you get there? The Masi Mara is amongst the best spaces on the planet to watch David Attenborough-flavoured moments like the Great Migration (July to October) and ticking off ‘The Big Five’, to see perilously endangered species such as the white rhino, and experience some of nature’s most beguiling predators live beyond the bars of a zoo. Plus with some gorgeous beach destinations along the coast (for example, Mombassa), you can twin your safari adventure with a bit of chill time too.

Montenegro

Montenegro, a small Balkan country on the Adriatic coast, is famed for its stunning natural beauty and medieval charm. With its rugged mountains, clear blue bays, and charming coastal towns, Montenegro offers a diverse travel experience. Kotor, a UNESCO World Heritage site, captivates visitors with its winding streets, historic churches, and impressive fortress views. The Bay of Kotor, often compared to a fjord, is a top attraction for sailing and seaside relaxation. Inland, the scenic Durmitor National Park invites outdoor enthusiasts for hiking, rafting, and skiing. Montenegro is a gem of the Mediterranean, blending culture, history, and adventure.

Images: Supplied