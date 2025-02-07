Exchange an ‘early days’ photo for a free drink at Lucky Voice

Become a Lucky Voice Legend…

Lucky Voice has been welcoming guests for nearly nine years now, and it wouldn’t be the venue it is today if it wasn’t for its musically inclined (and nonmusical) visitors. Now, the karaoke haven is fully aware of this and wants to celebrate the people that made the venue what it is today.

As part of the celebrations, Lucky Voice is welcoming it’s old guests and requesting them to submit a nostalgic photo of themselves at Lucky Voice via social media. In return, you will earn a spot on their exclusive OG Hall of Fame Wall.

And Lucky Voice is giving you a reason to return as well, as all OG Hall of Famers will receive a complimentary signature drink as a thank you.

Plus, it will give you another reason to snap up another photo memory, either for yourself or for the ‘Gram.

Additionally, participants will also stand a chance to win a brunch for four – another way to make memories. There will be two winners every week.

Time to dig through your archives for those treasured photos…

For more information, call 800 58258, WhatsApp the team on 052 991 6979 or email reservations@luckyvoice.ae.

Haven’t heard of Lucky Voice?

Well, you most likely will be new… But if residents of Dubai had to summon up an image of karaoke in Dubai, an image of Lucky Voice would come to mind.

It brags live music, happy hour, a sweet ladies’ night… oh, and private karaoke pods.

There’s a huge list of tracks that you select from an on-screen menu, including pre-made themed playlists (such as ’80s and ’90s) so you don’t even have to stress out about choosing the right song.

Not a singer? Don’t worry. You can easily hang out at the bar while the singers in the group enjoy the pods.