INA is here – the highly-anticipated fire-cooking concept at J1 Beach is about to touchdown soon, and it’s bringing the renowned Chef Glen Ballis to Dubai to bring the venue to life. Brought to you by Fundamental Hospitality, known for creating and expanding ‘Made in Dubai’ concepts, INA will complete the circle of 13 restaurants at J1, a beachfront destination unlike any other in the city.

This is the perfect time to open the venture, as guests will be able to enjoy the full potential of the restaurant with outdoor seating built for the winter months, with an open-air retractable roof, from where they will be able to view the industrial-style grill directly, located off of the main dining space.

The culinary team is putting the quality of the ingredients at the forefront, using only the freshest of produce. Inspired by the spirit of Africa, INA will offer a seasonally curated variety of fresh, high-quality fish, meats, vegetables and grains, expertly cooked on Dubai’s largest open-fire grill. The name INA means fire or flame Nigerian Yoruba, and the spot is taking it’s notes from that as such.

The interiors of the space have also been designed to reflect the aesthetic inspiration, featuring hand-crafted woodwork features to custom artworks and stunning soft-furnishing details. The venue is also positioning itself as a spot for all occasions and parties of all sizes. Guests will be able to choose from different packages to suit their dining needs and specific areas of the restaurant to call their own, as well as host private corporate occasions.

J1 Beach is now fully open, with the other 12 restaurants and beach clubs having opened doors late last year. There’s a variety of options to choose from for your next meal out, from different cuisines to scales of experiences. Some of the biggest names from around the world have made their home here – read our complete guide to J1 Beach here.

