J1 Beach: A guide to the 13 beach clubs and restaurants

From stunning spots from St Tropez and Tulum, to homegrown members clubs and beachside eats…

In December 2022, we broke the news that Dubai’s beloved La Mer South was to be completely demolished to make way for a dazzling new beach resort, J1 Beach. And the first venues are now welcoming guests.

The destination will open in phases, with the first few concepts opening in October, and more to follow in the coming months.

Meet the 13 exciting new concepts coming to J1 Beach:

Now open

Gitano

Born in Tulum, Gitano – which means Spanish for gypsy – is a bohemian concept designed for the free-spirited. Its rustic-luxe aesthetic is found at its beach and jungle locations in Tulum, as well as a restaurant in Miami and a pop-up that comes to New York’s Govenor’s Island each summer. Gitano Dubai is the brand’s fifth global location, and it’s one of a dozen concepts at J1 Beach. A tropical aesthetic with a glamorous touch, verdant plants and trees surround wooden tables, all of which will fall under the twinkling of disco balls and the bright neon pink Gitano logo. Perch up in the high-octane ‘Jungle Room’ restaurant for modern Mexican dishes and signature mezcal cocktails; or snag a lounger on the beach and soak up the sun under the glittering disco ball. Pool days are redeemable, with single loungers priced at Dhs350 on weekdays (Monday to Thursday) and Dhs400 on weekends (Friday to Sunday).

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, beach 11am to 7pm, restaurant 12pm to 1am weekdays and 12pm to 3am weekends. @gitano.dubai

Gigi Rigolatto

The first J1 Beach debut has seen St Tropez hotspot Gigi Rigolatto open its doors. Featuring a lush, landscaped garden, inviting pool area, Bellini bar, and a boutique, it’s a chic space inspired by the Italian Dolce Vita and its French Riviera heritage that promises relaxed and refined days of tan-topping. There’s a handful of loungers available by the poolside, but much of the beach club experience is down on the shorefront. The famed Gigi Circus kids club will also open soon, making it the place to be for families.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, pool 10am to sunset, restaurant 12pm to 6pm and 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 558 2067 @gigi_beach_dubai

Almayass by the Sea

This family-run Armenian-Lebanese restaurant is designed to transport guests back to 1966 Beirut with its seafood menu filled with mezze-style dishes, fresh ingredients, and fusion of flavours. A restaurant, rather than a beach club, it’s located on the edge of J1 Beach, with an indoor restaurant filled with cute trinkets; and an alfresco terrace upstairs with pretty views out over the beach. Started in Beirut, this is the brand’s second outpost in the UAE, with the first – a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant – found at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi.

Almayass by the Sea, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 214 5999. @almayass_dubai

Chouchou

Chouchou is a chic French beachhouse from new hospitality company, With Love. Designed to bring a slice of St Tropez chic to the Jumeirah 1 beachfront, Chouchou is self described as Dubai’s first private members beach house. Split across two floors, it’s set to be a beautiful and breezy drinking, dining and socialising experience. Complete with a pool and beach area, salon, restaurant and several bars, the downstairs area is open to all, while upstairs is reserved strictly for members only. Pool day rates for non-members are priced at Dhs250 in the week and Dhs350 on weekends for adults, while child rates are Dhs100 for all under-14s.

Chouchou, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, daily 9am to 2am. chouchoudxb.com Bâoli View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai) From Cannes to J1 Beach comes Baoli, a super-sized new serving of drinking, dancing and daycationing in luxe style. Set over 2,000 square metres, Baoli comes complete with a pool and beach, a pretty petal-shaped sun deck, a relaxed sunset lounge, a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, and a speakeasy bar called the Moon Room. By day, expect a more chilled ambience for tan topping and luxurious relaxation, whether you’re reclining on one of the plush loungers or taking a dip in the pool. Or for a VIP day out, the private cabanas on the sun deck are the place to book for enjoying prime access to the pool. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Bâoli welcomes guests for sundowners at the Sunset Lounge, dining in the restaurant, and imbibing until the early hours at the speakeasy bar. For the pool and beach, you’ll pay Dhs500 with Dhs400 redeemable Monday to Thursday, and it’s Dhs600 with Dhs500 redeemable from Friday to Sunday. Baoli Dubai, J1 Beach, daily 10am to 1am. @baoli.dubai

African Queen

Storied St Tropezian restaurant African Queen has been brought back to life by the founders of Beefbar, and in its new form, the exotic fine dining restaurant comes to the Middle East for the first time at J1. From the French Riviera, the cult-followed restaurant is inspired by French culture and African flavours. Guests can expect Chef Paludetto’s signature Mediterranean dishes, from truffle pizza cooked over a wood fire to traditional niçoise with tuna, as well as exotic cocktails in a casual yet refined atmosphere. In Dubai, there’s both a restaurant for dining during lunch and dinner, as well as a chic pool, where loungers are Dhs350 non-redeemable, as well as beds on the beach, where you’ll pay Dhs300 for entry.

African Queen, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, daily 12pm to sunset pool and beach, 12pm to 12am restaurant. @africanqueen_dubai

Sakhalin

Sakhalin is a Michelin-Star awarded restaurant from Moscow, now open at J1 Beach. The restaurant is renowned for its unique Mediterranean and Asian recipes using both local and Far Eastern products to create a memorable dining experience. In Dubai, the J1 Beach outpost is both an upscale restaurant and stylish beach dining experience, inviting guests to enjoy the flavours of star chef Vladimir Mukhin in both a relaxed beach setting and refined restaurant.

Sakhalin, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, daily 12pm to 12am. @sakhalin.dubai

LÚNICO

Adding a little Spanish flair to the culinary line-up at J1 Beach is Lúnico. A fine dining restaurant and late night bar, it’s inspired by the four phases of the moon, and promises haute cuisine and master mixology in a sleek and sophisticated setting.

LUNICO, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, daily from 6pm. @lunico_ae

Kaimana Beach

Colourful Polynesian spot, Kiamana Beach, is one of the newer additions to J1 Beach. This tiki-inspired spot features an indoor-outdoor restaurant, as well as an extensive pool area, where canary yellow sun loungers are neatly arranged on the sand, and there are also some cocoon-like cabanas for if you want a VIP base for a day of fun in the sun. There’s a central swimming pool, a grand bamboo pergola, and a menu of Asian-Polynesian flavours. Rates are Dhs250 for pool loungers and Dhs300 for beach sunbeds, fully redeemable.

Kaimana Beach, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, 12pm to 7pm beach, 12pm to 1am restaurant. @kaimanabeachdubai

Opening soon

La Baia by the Beach

Set to open before the end of the year, the chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and as such promises a charming taste of Italy on the shores of Jumierah. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s set to be a real sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places. The beach club will sit pretty by its own poolside, so whether you’re dining in the restaurant or lounging poolside, it’s set to be one of the most glamourous spots to see and be seen when it opens later this year.

La Baia by the Beach, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening December. @labaia.dubai

Ninive Beach

Alongside Gigi, RIKAS Hospitality will also bring a shorefront iteration of their opulent Middle Eastern concept, Ninive, to J1 Beach. Already located at Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, the third Ninive in Dubai will be the first festive Middle Eastern beach club in Dubai. It will feature a restaurant, bar and pool, as well as beach loungers.

Ninive Beach, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening December. @ninivebeach

Sirene Beach by Gaia

Promising Aegean-inspired luxury across a multi-dimensional space, Sirene Beach by Gaia promises hidden bars, a restaurant with seating for up to 400, a golden beach, a swimming pool, 300 sunbeds and an array of luxe cabanas. A range of cabanas and sun loungers will surround both the swimming pool and the beachfront, perfect for tan-topping by day. While those looking for a more formal dining experience will be able to book the restaurant, where chef Izu Ani helms the kitchen, offering a coastal iteration of the cuisine Gaia is known and loved for. Greek-Mediterranean fare will take centre stage, in a setting that is light and charming. Visitors won’t want to miss sundowners at Sirene, where guests can look forward to Myconian-style sundowners, served up to the sounds of a roster of resident DJs dictating the tempo.

Sirene by Gaia, J1 Beach, Jumeira 1, opening December. @sirenebygaia

INÁ

Alongside Sirene by Gaia, Fundamental Hospitality will open their first restaurant serving West African cuisine at J1 Beach. Meaning ‘fire’ in Nigerian Yoruba, INA will open for dinner only, and promises a multi-sensory journey of African-inspired, open-fire cooking, in a space that’s thoughtful and warm.

INÁ, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening December.

Images: Supplied