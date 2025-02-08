It’s closing its doors sooner than you think…

Jaleo Dubai, located in the iconic Atlantis The Royal on Palm Jumeirah, has announced that it is closing its doors after being in business since the hotel opened. The restaurant is by celebrity chef, author, TV personality, José Andrés and has gone from strength to strength since it opened. The restaurant announced the closure via the official instagram account, that it will be closing its door on February 28.

Jaleo won MICHELIN – Selected Restaurant two years in a row in 2023 and 2024, and are known for Spanish dishes that are designed to be shared. Andrés created a menu full of hearty paellas, signature tapas and typical Spanish wines and sangrias. Andrés has 31 other restaurants in his name around the world including the Bahamas and Las Vegas.

Fret not, there are lots of other new restaurants opening in Dubai in February, such as BeBabel, Hanu and more. Dubai is full of new food hotspots and experiences and there will be plenty to look forward to in the UAE in 2025.

We’re sad to see Jaleo go…