New year, new incredible things to do…

The new year is nigh, and as we bid farewell to 2024, we welcome 2025 and all the exciting new attractions and experiences it promises.

Here are 25 things we can’t wait for in the UAE in 2025.

We’ll finally be singing along with Coldplay

It was the gig that broke the hearts and made the dreams of many UAE residents, with its will-we-won’t-we get tickets saga in September 2024. But those lucky enough to have secured tickets will get to experience Coldplay’s record-breaking Music of the Spheres world tour at Zayed Sports City Stadium this January. The four-date tour will see Chris Martin and co perform some of their biggest anthems from their backlog of mega hits, including Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full Of Stars, and Adventure Of A Lifetime.

@livenationme

A new cultural district will change the shape of Saadiyat

By the end of 2025, Saadiyat Cultural District will be the beating cultural heart of the UAE capital. A destination for heritage, culture, and learning, Saadiyat Cultural District will house a diverse and engaging collection of museums and art spaces, all within walking distance of one another, and all coming together to create one of the world’s most unique cultural destinations. Expect to be able to discover the UAE’s rich history at Zayed National Museum; walk thousands of years back in time at the Natural History Museum; and immerse yourself in the future at cutting-edge teamLab Phenomena.

@saadiyatculturaldistrict

Ed Sheeran headlines a massive new music festival

After performing to the biggest crowd in UAE history at The Sevens Stadium in January 2024, Ed Sheeran returns to the UAE to headline a new Abu Dhabi festival in April. One of the biggest popstars on the planet, Ed Sheeran will perform at OFFLIMITS, set to take place on Saturday April 26 at Etihad Park, Yas Island. Tickets start from Dhs495.

@offlimitsmusicfestival

Emirati cuisine will be reimagined at Gerbou

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GERBOU – قربوا (@gerbou)

One of the most exciting new restaurants to open in Dubai in 2025 will be Gerbou, debuting in January in Nad Al Sheba. A sustainable, homegrown restaurant that celebrates Emirati cuisine and culture, Gerbou, which means welcome to my humble abode in Arabic, will see Atelier House Hospitality join forces with Tashkeel, a beloved beacon of arts and culture in the UAE. Housed in a renovated building from 1987, the aesthetic has been inspired by the colours and textures synonymous with Arab culture, and is set to be ‘a welcoming, soulful, experimental and an uplifting location and designed space.’ Dreamy.

@gerbou

A London restaurant legend will debut in the capital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Mayfair (@isabelmayfair)

Classy London restaurant Isabel Mayfair will add to the haute culinary hotspots at The Galleria Al Maryah from 2025. Promising a brilliant blend of Mediterranean cuisine and European elegance, the 1930s inspired original in London has hosted some big names from the world of entertainment, including Sienna Miller, Michael Fassbender and Robert Pattinson, so expect a glamourous clientele when it lands in Abu Dhabi.

@isabelmayfair

… and another will open in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by China Tang London (@chinatanglondon)

From 2025, you’ll be able to get your fix of Cantonese fine dining at China Tang, which will debut at The Lana Promenade at Dorchester in Business Bay. It’s a fitting location for the Middle East’s first outpost of China Tang, with the original being housed in the iconic Dorchester Hotel in London. The upscale Cantonese restaurant is inspired by the art-deco era of 1930s Shanghai, and is known and loved for its classic Chinese and Cantonese dishes, as well as its signature Peking Duck, so we can’t wait to check out the menu at the brand’s upcoming Dubai venue.

@chinatangdxb

The world’s tallest hotel will welcome guests in Dubai

Ciel Tower, which has been under construction in Dubai Marina for a number of years, will welcome its first guests in 2025. A new hotel in Dubai might not seem that special, but this one is – because it’s set to be the world’s tallest hotel. Stealing the record from Dubai’s Gevora Hotel, the 365 metre tower will span over 80 floors and will debut as Ciel, Vignette Collection, part of the Vignette Collection by IHG Hotels and Resorts. Inside, we’ll be able to look forward to drinks with a view from the 81st floor Ciel Observatory and Lounge; and taking a dip in the cool 82nd floor infinity pool. Elsewhere, a luxury spa and the Dubai debut of Manchester-born Tattu restaurant will further enhance facilities.

@cieltower

F1 fever returns to Yas Island

After another mighty on-track battle at Yas Marina Circuit in December 2024, the dates have already been set for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. The sporting, music, entertainment and culinary action will take over Yas Island from December 4 to 7, and you can already pre-register to be among the first to snap up tickets.

@abudhabigp

Green Day will rock Dubai

All roads lead to Expo City Dubai on January 27, as Green Day is coming to town. The four-time Grammy Award-winning rockers will be performing in Dubai for the first time, and we can expect all of their banging tunes, including American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends, and Holiday. Their guests, Offspring – are another giant of the 90s American punk scene – with huge hits Self Esteem, All I Want, The Kids Aren’t Alright, and we probably shouldn’t mention it – but yes, also Pretty Fly. Tickets start from Dhs445.

greendaydxb.com

You’ll be able to make a splash at Yas Waterworld’s new slides

Abu Dhabi aqua lovers rejoice: your favourite water wonderland in the capital is set to get even better. With an astounding 16,900 square-metre expansion due for completion in 2025, you’ll be able to get your thrills at some 18 new rides and experiences. Among the highlights, the enhancements will add the UAE’s highest slide, the GCC’s first amusement ride integrated within a waterslide complex, a high-thrill boat ride, family raft rides, and a swim-up bar.

@yaswaterworldyasisland

Monaco’s finest lands in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (@montecarlosbm)

Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) are behind Monaco’s most renowned hotels, casinos and restaurants – and the group is set to debut in Dubai. For the group’s first international restaurant, they’re set to open Monte-Carlo Club 1863 restaurant in Dubai in the autumn of 2025. Monte Carlo Club 1863 will present a dazzling showcase of ‘Monaco’s culinary specialities,’ as per an official announcement. Although no location has been given, we’re sure it’s set to be one of the city’s renowned foodie destinations due to the group’s existing portfolio of iconic destinations.

@montecarlosbm

We’ll witness the birth of a new hotel icon

The hotly-anticipated Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will debut in February, completing the oceanic-inspired trilogy on the Jumeirah beachfront alongside Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Burj Al Arab. The new resort’s design takes inspiration from an avant-garde super yacht, and houses 386 rooms and suites, four penthouses, and 83 luxury hotel apartment suites, alongside state-of-the-art amenities. The new resort will be every foodie’s dream with an impressive collection of 10 restaurants and bars. Among the exciting dining experiences is The Cullinan, a luxury steakhouse offering an unforgettable dining experience with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. Elsewhere, the team behind Clap will open KIRA a fusion of Japanese-Mediterranean flavours; and LITT, which will be an opulent bar that transforms into an exclusive late-night haunt.

@jumeirahmarsaalarab

Abu Dhabi’s velodrome will be a regional first

Velodrome Abu Dhabi will apparently roll out the first UCI Category 1 indoor cycling track in the region. This makes it capable of hosting international championships, and peddling all sorts of track based tournaments. Vital statistics and stand out features include a rooftop track, with a 600-meter cycling incline rising up along the external walls, showing off a picturesque 360 degree view of Hudayriyat and the jagged Abu Dhabi skyscraper skyline beyond.

@veledrome.abudhabi

Belly laughs will be had as Celeste Barber performs at Dubai Opera

Side-splitting comedy will be the order of the day when globally adored comedian Celeste Barber performs at Dubai Opera on April 29. Fresh from a sold-out tour across the US and Australia, the social media sensation will head to the Middle East in April, bringing with her her hilarious storytelling and sharp wit for an unforgettable evening of laugh-out-loud comedy.

@dubaiopera

New York’s impossible-to-get-into Carbone will arrive at Atlantis The Royal

One of NYC’s most star-studded restaurants, Carbone will debut at a suitably glittering address, Atlantis The Royal, in the first quarter of 2025. The legendary restaurant is known and loved for its New York-style Italian cuisine, served up in a glamorous, high-octane setting. In true Atlantis The Royal style, dishes will be served by tuxedo-clad service captains in a 1950s New York-inspired dining room decked out with velvety jewel-tone nooks, damask-upholstered walls accented with Venetian glass mirrors, a curated collection of fine artwork, and a buzzing outdoor terrace.

@carbonedxb

We’ll be rocking out with Guns N’ Roses

Legendary rock supergroup Guns N’ Roses are all set to make a rip-roaring return to the UAE capital on May 27, for what’s about to be yet another epic night at the Etihad Arena following their memorable performance in the summer of 2023. The four-decade strong rock powerhouses will bring fans to their feet with an arena-shaking show that is sure to include super hits such as Sweet Child O’ Mine, Welcome to the Jungle and more, as they embark on a summer tour of the Middle East and Europe from May to July. Tickets start from Dhs295.

@etihadarena.ae

A luxe glamping resort will elevate stays in Umm Al Quwain

Get ready to reconnect with the great outdoors at Luxeglamp Umm Al Quwain, your next staycation spot for an eco-conscious escape. Set to open by early 2025, this boutique glamping spot is nestled among stunning mangrove trees, offering a unique retreat for those looking to unwind and explore in breathtaking natural surroundings. With only 10 glass-domes spread across 1,000 square feet, each accommodation will be home to a terrace, plunge pool, hammock, private sauna, and will be interconnected via a wooden walkway that winds through the mangrove trees leading to the next exciting adventure.

@luxeglamp.ae

A culinary school with star credentials comes to Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Cordon Bleu (@lecordonbleu_international)

As Abu Dhabi’s culinary sector continues to strive for greatness, Le Cordon Bleu, a hulking name on the global culinary scene, will lay its roots at The Grove on Saadiyat in early 2025. The Paris-based cooking school will redefine the delivery of world-class culinary education in the region, coming to the capital in the 130th year since its inception. Offering higher education at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, the classrooms at Le Cordon Bleu have spawned renowned names in the culinary space such as Julia Childs, Peggo Porschen, Gaston Acurio and Virgilio Martinez.

@lecordonbleuparis

More new staycation spots will spoil us in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah is leading the charge with a slew of new hotels set to open in the emirate over the coming years, as it gears up to welcome the arrival of the UAE’s first casino resort, Wynn Al Marjan, in 2027. Next year, we can expect to check-in to the budget-friendly Rove on Marjan Island, as well as a chic iteration of Marriott’s beloved Westin Brand. Earth Shore is also set to arrive on Marjan Island in 2025, bringing with it 265 guest rooms, three swimming pools and a beach club.

@visitrasalkhaimah

We’ll be able to visit a dazzling new island at the World Islands

The creators of Abu Dhabi’s jaw-dropping Zaya Nurai Island are turning their attention to new shores in Dubai. We’re already mentally checking-in to Zuhha Island, a dazzling new private island resort currently under construction at the World Islands. The Zuhha resort will open in the summer of 2025, and features 70 resort villas perched on the ocean edge, many of which will come complete with their own private pools. Guests will benefit from treatments at a serene spa and healing centre, and will also enjoy access to a central swimming pool. To keep stomachs satisfied, an all-day dining restaurant, a ceviche bar and a chic beach club are all part of the plan for Zuhha Island.

@zuhhabyzaya

A retro festival will take over the shores of Bla Bla

REWIND, the world’s biggest 80s and 90s festival from the UK, returns to Dubai for a third time in February. Taking place at Bla Bla on Saturday, February 22, the line-up includes Tony Hadley, Midge Ure, The Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Tunde (voice of the Lighthouse Family), The Christians, Katrina, Toyah, Tiffany and Disco Inferno. Tickets start from Dhs395.

@blabladubai

One of the nicest guys in comedy will come to Dubai

Major lols incoming: Comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to Dubai. Taking to the stage for the first time at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday May 3, you can expect Bargatze’s signature clean and releatable comedy, delivered in his unmistakable style. Tickets start from Dhs195.

@cocacolaarena

The first Brewdog bar in Dubai will open on Bluewaters

Raise your glasses, Dubai… BrewDog is set to open its first craft beer bar on Bluewaters Island. Known for its exceptional quality beers – including the record-breaking world’s strongest beer, Strength in Numbers at 57.8% ABV – BrewDog also stands out with its quirky and instantly recognisable branding, and creative beer names such as Elvis Juice, Hazy Jane, and Wingman. It replaces The London Project on the waterfront of the island.

@brewdogofficial

A second Mandarin Oriental will welcome guests

Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai will open in early 2025 as a sleek city counterpart to the existing Mandarin Oriental, Jumeira. The luxurious property will feature 259 lavish rooms and suites, which will be among the most spacious in Dubai, as well as 224 exclusive private residences, and are aesthetically designed to fuse Mandarin Oriental’s Asian heritage with the rich local culture. The wellness offering will be a real highglight, with two floors dedicated to fitness and wellbeing where you’ll find a dozen treatment rooms, heat and water therapies, and a 25-metre lap pool. Then there’s a collection of nine restaurants and bars, including a social lobby lounge, a signature Greek restaurant, an Italian trattoria and an innovative Chinese Restaurant & Bar.

@mo_downtowndubai

A top Filipino rock band will perform in Dubai

Filipino rock band Rivermaya is set to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in February. Taking place on February 9, Rivermaya will bring The Reunion World Tour to Dubai, and fans are in for an unforgettable night of the band’s greatest hits. Formed in 1994, Rivermaya are known for their genre-defying music style and a reputation for electrifying live performances. So, the night promises to be full of rock ‘n’ roll, with some nostalgia thrown in. Tickets start from Dhs199.

@cocacolaarena