RTA have announced that the minimum top up amount on nol cards will be increasing from Dhs5 to Dhs20.

Top-up your balance digitally and save time. Starting March 1st, 2025, the minimum top-up amount for nol Cards via ticket vending machines in Dubai Metro Stations will be 20 AED. Your trips are smoother with #RTA

For more details, check the FAQs page on RTA’s website:… — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 25, 2025

What is a nol card?

A nol card is a smart card that you can use to pay for all public transport in Dubai including Dubai Metro, Buses, Dubai Tram and marine transport options like Dubai Ferry, Dubai Water Taxi and Dubai Abra. You can also pay for RTA’s Paid Parking through the nol card, along with shopping in over 2000 stores in Dubai.

What are the different types of nol card?

There are three different types of nol card, silver, gold and blue.

Silver nol card can be topped up by up to Dhs1000 if not registered, it’s valid for five years. The Gold nol card has similar features, but also gives you access to the gold class seats on Dubai Metro for an extra fare. The Blue nol card can be topped up to Dhs5000 and is a more secure version of the card. The nol cards increase will apply to each type of card.

Dubai’s public transport is only getting better and new initiatives have been announced in the recent weeks, such as RTA’s Rail Bus and the Dubai Loop underground project.

Images: Archive