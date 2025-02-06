Say Yas to gorgeous Greek dining…

When we heard there were two brand new concepts coming to the W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, our interest was piqued immediately. For a venue that was already an established hit with their B.I.G. brunch, Wet Deck, W Lounge and more, we were curious to see how well these new openings would stack up.

But when Brooklyn Chop House and Pappas Taverna descended on the capital for their Abu Dhabi iterations just as we kicked into high gear for Formula One weekend in December, we knew there was something special cooking. If you missed our visit to the Brooklyn Chop House last month, read all about it here.

Intrigued? We thought so. Now, we’re here to tell you about the time we gave in to the Mediterranean charm of Pappas Taverna and their menu of great Greek grub.

While Brooklyn Chop House teleports you to the Big Apple with its dimmed lights, red brick walls and intimate booths, Pappas does a 180 but ensures it’s equally, if not more impressive. Walk through their doors and you feel like you’re invited into one big drawing room – welcoming, well-lit, bustling with hungry diners and enthusiastic staff. The energy is palpable. Stroll around their curved bar, peer into their theatrical kitchen, and flop down on their al fresco terrace if the weather’s as gorgeous as it was when we visited.

Images: supplied

When it’s time to dine, you”ll find yourself drifting away to the sun-drenched shores of Greece, as you sail across a menu that’s as impressive with its star picks as it is with its unsung heroes. We recommend beginning your culinary odyssey with the Greek onion soup (Dhs60). It’s creamy, packed with flavour, and ideal for those cooler days – and we’ll admit it was the Granny Smith apple on the menu that got us to pick it over equally enticing salad options such as the horiatiki salata (Dhs60), with those Kalamata olives that fans of Mediterranean fare can never stop raving about.

As much as we love a classic, you don’t visit a restaurant inspired by an islander’s dream without sampling their oceanic delights. Which is where the lobster pasta (Dhs180) makes its entrance, and stays until you crown it the star of your meal. With fresh linguine, star anise, and of course, tender lobster, this dish has the carbs you want from a main, but keeps it light in signature Greek style. It’s fresh, flavoursome, and healthful, and a dish you can easily enjoy for dinner.

If you didn’t believe certain cuisines blend healthful creations without sacrificing taste, restaurants like Pappas Taverna are the sort of dining experience that will change your perception. Dessert is an easy pick for us, with a sweet ending of the Greek yoghurt (Dhs55) – but this is the stuff of the isles, not the aisles – so it’s topped off with golden honey or cherry preserves. Excellent finish.

We almost forgot you clicked on this piece for 3 reasons to try Pappas Taverna at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island (although we’ve given you almost thirty), so here you are: fresh, flavourful fare; a friendly, minimalistic ambiance that will transport you to the shores of Greece in a second; and thirdly, the fact that it’s one of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting new restaurant openings. Here are 24 others that opened their doors in ’24.

What’s On Verdict: Kali Oreksi, Abu Dhabi – your dinner plans just made themselves.

Pappas Taverna, W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @wabudhabi