Ready, set, eat…

When we heard W Abu Dhabi Yas Island was bringing a duo of new concepts to town before 2024 was out, we were excited to say the least. The glittering Yas venue, known for its trackside views and race-themed brunches, opened Brooklyn Chop House Abu Dhabi right as we welcomed Formula One weekend in December 2024, bringing with it a slice of New York cool. The launch resembled a nightclub opening, red carpet and all – and we were excited to see what lay behind the doors.

Did we mention this was an existing steakhouse brand? The iconic brand makes its way to the UAE capital from the Big Apple, but with a fun twist that includes a very real Asian influence on an exciting menu. While the original location is reportedly a hit with A-listers from the US entertainment scene, the Abu Dhabi iteration is already beginning to make a mark with A-list flavours and a gorgeous ambiance that is equal parts fine dining and laid-back cool. Even before you enter the premises, you’re introduced to hints of NY like red brick on the walls, and if you choose to dine on their terrace, you’ll feel that signature Yas excitement in the air as you’re bathed in the light of standing butane lamps.

Images: supplied

Voyaging across their diverse menu, we spot everything from premium selections such as their melt-in-your-mouth Australian wagyu steak and grilled lamb rack, to popular Asian bites that we begin our meal with like the Kung Pao chicken (Dhs100) and fabulous dim sum. While the former is all you expect with its signature spice and tangy flavour, the latter is presented in multiple hues, all created with natural ingredients – think beets for the red dumplings. We try an offbeat pick in the Impossible burger dumpling (Dhs60), and these green, meat-free bites do not disappoint.

While we’re on the fence about forgoing a mouthwatering steak for their Peking duck (Dhs390), a dish that was heavily recommended to us, we see why. It’s as much about showmanship as it is about authentic Asian flavours, and if you’re beginning to wonder whether this is a New York steakhouse that serves Asian food, you wouldn’t be wrong – they do both cuisines incredibly well. And that’s a conclusion we arrive at, rolling slices of finely-sliced duck into traditional pancakes, topped off with fresh accompaniments and a dash of duck sauce.

For dessert, we stick with the tried and tested cheesecake (Dhs60), except this one is served with a pistachio filling that’s guaranteed to surprise you, charm you and have you returning clean cutlery. Top it off with a shot of espresso(Dhs30), and you’re already planning your next visit.

What’s On verdict: Watch authentic Asian flavours meet Empire City elegance beautifully, in a stunning Yas Island setting.

Brooklyn Chop House, W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Tues to Sun 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @brooklynchophouse.uae