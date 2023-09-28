Brunch is truly one B.I.G celebration at this Saturday extravaganza…

Slam your brakes at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island on Saturdays, because this Garage is set to fix your hunger.

Model looks, pretty colours and high-energy troops headline Garage’s B.I.G. Brunch. You may not have much help getting your oil changed or your engines souped up here but this stylish brunch packs a punch on the culinary and entertainment front regardless. Sitting pretty atop one of the Yas Marina Circuit’s thrilling turns, it comes complete with a protruding, sun-kissed terrace ideal for cooler months in the capital.

Images: supplied, What’s On archive

Our welcome Creeper, a refreshing cocktail that punches the back of your palate with grapefruit, apple juice and triple sec working their magic. As we gaze out at docked yachts, a second beverage arrives, the D-grease, with activated charcoal. It’s smooth as silk and goes down in a gulp.

Refreshed and ready, we head to a robust buffet selection that begins with a selection of crispy seafood crackers flanked by a selection of condiments, like plum sauce and sweet chili. Signature crisp is missing in the spring rolls, but the taste is all there.

We’re told that Chinese and Japanese mains fare best at the B.I.G. Brunch, and it’s hard not to agree when the sushi selection is being replenished every ten minutes. The sushi selection is truly B.I.G., with a colourful sensu (Japanese fan) inviting us to try out varieties such as fried rainbow maki, crab California maki, the dynamite roll and the assorted maki roll. Sashimi, salmon nigiri, avocado nigiri and tuna maki ensure Japanese natives are heavy hitters off the track as well. Chinese varieties and meat specials include short ribs, salted egg yolk prawns, stir fry beef noodles and turkey ham yang zhou fried rice, ripe for the picking.

In pursuit of dessert delights and lighter eats, we make our way to the ‘Tart Van’, a food-truck style addition that puts out citrusy, fruit-topped tarts that will make you wish you hadn’t unleashed all your fury on the mains.

During our Saturday brunch seating, we were introduced to everything from lively remixes courtesy of their DJ, enthusiastic dancers guiding guests to the dance floor, a gentleman temporarily abandoning his drink to whack a pinata-style balloon suspended in the air, and a pair of gents clad in space-style suits and helmets, leading a horde of curious guests to the dessert table for a live demo. Impressive work for a three-hour session.

This brunch spot is all sun, fun, and perfect for the hungry ones. With hopping beats, the brunch hall turns into a dance floor in the last hour. Friends catch up, laughter rings in the air and birthdays are celebrated over sprinkle-rimmed shot glasses.

What’s On’s Verdict: The electricity is race-day like, and if you believe you can keep up, be sure to make a pit-stop here come Saturday afternoon.

Garage, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Dhs320 soft drinks, Dhs420 house drinks, Dhs589 sparkling. Saturday, 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @garageabudhabi