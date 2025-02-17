Jumping on the business lunch bandwagon…

Rare came out last year as one of the best openings of the season, a complete package of a venue you’re sure to want to keep going back to. It has the makings and workings of the sort of spot that could become your regular, and while, so far, it has been doing the rounds for being a fantastic dinner choice, now there is a new medium through which you can savour their well-loved fare – the business lunch.

The business lunch itself is not a new concept – Dubai runs on business lunch, with the corporate world convening to circle back, pick low-hanging fruit and break the mould at some of the best restaurants in the city. Generally, business lunch is a more economical format to sampling what could be an otherwise expensive and sometimes inaccessible restaurant.

Two or three courses, perhaps a drink and some dessert for a little more than Dhs100 – it sounds like an ideal deal, which is exactly why this formula works so well. Rare is by no means inaccessible, but the addition of the option of a business lunch offers another excuse, for lack of a better word, to attract diners; a different demographic to tap into. Both parties get a chance to pacify their wallets – it’s a win-win.

The deal…

Two courses for Dhs95, with a starter and a main, and three courses for Dhs125, with a starter, a main and a dessert. Prices include still/sparkling water for the table. Sides for an additional Dhs30 and a glass of wine for an additional Dhs35.

What’s On the menu?

Pretty much the entire business lunch menu is a crossover from a la carte. You’ll find the classics like the bolognese fritti with parmesan cream, a deep-fried delight exploding with cheese, and chicken thigh skewer with lettuce and smoked salsa roja, a safe option sure to satisfy every diner.

In the mains, crossovers include the Mediterranean sea bass fillet, the charcoal cabbage and the half roasted chicken, but we tried our hand at the pure meat. The smash burger is a solid option, hearty enough to fill you up but not massive and messy enough to put you off, a problem I find to be a more common than I’d like affliction. Less is always more and layered with basic, star ingredients like cheese, caramelised onions and pickles, it hits the spot. Approved.

My colleague and the restaurant owner both raised their eyebrows and smirked when I ordered the well done steak at rare, as though I’d asked for the unthinkable. Upon the less judgmental waiter’s recommendation, I ordered it medium well, and it arrived cut in strips in the right texture and temperature. Served with a generous portion of fries and steak sauce, this plate of meaty indulgence is just what you need when your rumbling tummy is expecting a protein packed supercharge – my lunch partner.

We finished off with the date and ginger pudding with caramel and salted tallow ice cream, a divine combination of unexpected ingredients – sweet, salty and with a slight bite from the ginger.

What’s On Verdict: If Rare is trying to take our money, then we’re trying to give it money.

Rare, C2, City Walk, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3.30pm, Tel: (0) 4 287 4604, @theraredxb