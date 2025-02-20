Major road closures this weekend…

Motorists, watch out this weekend – road closures are incoming, this time for the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge and the UAE Tour Women 2025 cycling event. These are the names and roads you need to aware of if you’re driving out and about in Dubai.

The challenge will take place on Sunday, February 23, and the 92km race will block access to Hessa Street, Al Asayel Street, and Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan from 6.10am to 8.22pm. Since these areas toads connect and cover some key areas like Al Reem, Damac Hills, Mira, Town Square, Global Village, expect delays here.

There will be no access to Hessa Street between 6.10am and 9.50am which will then affect traffic in Studio City, Motor City, Sports City, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Al Barsha, Al Barsha South, Tilal Al Ghaf and Jumeirah Village Circle.

The shorter races will take place on Saturday, between 6.15am and 9.30am which means that Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nayan towards and from Expo City Dubai will be closed. This will have a knock-on affect for the Tilal Al Ghaf and Remraam areas of the city.

إليكم خريطة مسار فعالية طواف الإمارات 2025، يوم الجمعة 21 فبراير. ينطلق المشاركون في تمام الساعة 12:30 ظهراً من الجامعة الأمريكية إلى شارع الشيخ زايد، مروراً بشارع النسيم وشارع الخيل وشارع الجمايل وشارع زايد بن حمدان، وصولاً إلى نقطة الانتهاء مقابل جامعة حمدان الذكية لمسافة 160…



On Friday, the UAE Tour Women 2025 cycling event will see closures on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Naseem Street, Al Khail Road, Al Jamayel Street, and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to name a few, before finishing near Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University.

Roads will be closed from 12.30pm for the participants to commence the race, until 4.30pm. at intervals as part of traffic management. Motorists have also been advised to use alternative routes such as Ras Al Khor Road and Emirates Road until the event concludes.

Traffic today…

Delays are also expected on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Hessa Street today due to the start of the ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai Sports City, between 11am and 2pm, and again from 9 pm to 11 pm, according to the RTA. Delays are expected on both Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Hessa Street due to the start of the ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai Sports City, on February 20, 2025

from 11 AM until 2 PM, and from 9 PM until 11 PM.

