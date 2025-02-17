In time for Ramadan…

Traffic gathers, their watch begins, they wear no crowns and win no glory, they are the shawarma in the darkness, the icy-temperament warriors that swelter in the heat, the poke bowl that feeds the realms of men… Dubai’s motorcycle delivery drivers, are a rare breed – tackling a red light rodeo and extreme temperatures to get you your snack at nose bleed speeds.

Though beset with challenges theirs is often, quite literally, a thankless task. So please, if you’re in a position to do so, tip them where you can. And if they’re, by your estimate, a little late – be understanding, you’ll never know what sort of journey they’ve had in facilitating your convenience.

License to chill

Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has also recognised the Herculean effort these individuals put in on a daily basis, and has now finished work on its 40 air-conditioned shelter spaces, specifically for delivery drivers.

Inside the rest areas, which can be found in select high restaurant density areas across the emirate, drivers will have access to water for their reusable bottles, charging stations and comfortable seating.

You’ll be able to spot those shelters in Al Barsha, Arabian Ranches, International City, Business Bay, Al Quoz, Al Karama, Al Satwa, Al Jaddaf, Mirdif, and more.

Each rest area accommodates up to 10 drivers at a time with ample parking spaces outside for motorcycles.

Part of RTA’s efforts to regulate and enhance the safety of the delivery sector, RTA has started the construction of 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders in key areas across Dubai.

Each rest area is air-conditioned and equipped with a snack dispenser, water cooler… pic.twitter.com/dOeeM26Y3Z — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 5, 2023

It’s just part of an initiative to make the roads safer (with a Zero Fatality target) for everyone, and to enhance the quality of life, and provide vital services for delivery riders.

Pour favour

It’s not just the extremes of heat that can make conditions treacherous for delivery drivers. Any driving conditions that impede visibility (like fog, mist or sand storms) or make road surfaces less easily navigable (such as wind-blown sand or rain) – can put vehicles, particularly motorcycles, at risk.

And with rain expected this week, spare a thought for these knights of the road. Be patient, be kind and maybe ask yourself how much you really need that chicken mayo baguette before you click the order button.

Images: Dubai Media Office