40 air-conditioned rest areas to be built over the next six months for delivery drivers to relax and recharge…

Delivery drivers in Dubai will soon have access to air-conditioned rest areas around the city complete with seating, snack dispensers, a water cooler, and a mobile phone charging station.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that construction of the rest areas has already begun and is set to be completed and fully operational by July 2024.

The 40 rest areas will be built in key locations in Dubai, based on the most in-demand delivery areas, including Al Barsha, Arabian Ranches, International City, Business Bay, Al Quoz, Al Karama, Al Satwa, Al Jaddaf, Mirdif, and more.

Each rest area accommodates up to 10 drivers at a time with ample parking spaces outside for motorcycles.

Here’s a look inside:

Part of RTA’s efforts to regulate and enhance the safety of the delivery sector, RTA has started the construction of 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders in key areas across Dubai.

Each rest area is air-conditioned and equipped with a snack dispenser, water cooler… pic.twitter.com/dOeeM26Y3Z — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 5, 2023

According to the RTA, the initiative aims to offer comfortable amenities to drivers while they wait for new orders to “enhance road safety, foster wellbeing and reduce the risks of road accidents.”

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, added, “The construction of these rest areas is part of RTA’s efforts to provide a proper working environment for delivery riders, given the substantial growth of the delivery business in recent years to meet the public demand for goods.”

Images: RTA