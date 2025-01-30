Many habibis coming to Dubai in 2024…

The Dubai International Airport is indeed the busiest international airport in the world, having welcomed a record-breaking 92 million passengers into the gates of the city in 2024. This marks an annual nearly 6 per cent increase in the passenger traffic from 2023. Whew.

The popularity of the city is only growing by the day, as more and more tourists are choosing to holiday in Dubai. Fast solidifying itself as a massive centre of travel and tourist hub, Dubai is now the place to be – great food, great entertainment, great hospitality.

The figures show that the airport’s international traffic beat its November forecast of 91.9 million annual passengers in 2024, up from 87 million in 2023 and exceeding its pre-Covid record of 89.1 million in 2018. This is a new high for the city. DXB recorded 300,000 flight movements, served 106 airline customers and operated flights to 272 cities in 107 countries in 2024.

Dubai welcomed nearly 17 million international visitors the in the first 11 months of last year, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism’s latest data shows. Western Europe was its top source market followed by South Asia and the Gulf countries.

Last year, the airport had welcomed a record-breaking 44.9 million guests in the first half of 2024, marking an eight per cent year-on-year increase. In terms of baggage, DXB managed a whopping 39.7 million bags in the first half of the year.

The travel evolution…

Big changes are coming in the world of travel for Dubai. Emirates has a brand new fleet – the Airbus A350, a new class of airplane, adding even more routes to new cities across the world and growing the travel network.

It’s a landmark move, as it’s the first time the Dubai-born carrier has added a new aircraft type to its fleet since 2008. Some 65 A350s are poised to join the fleet in the coming years. Read more about the aircraft here.

Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport will replace all operations at Dubai International and accommodate over 260 million passengers (the world’s largest capacity) annually. Construction of the Dhs128 million terminal has started with the first phase expected to be complete in 10 years with an annual capacity of 150 million passengers annually. Read more about it here.

@dxb

Images: Socials/Supplied