The World Government Summit is now over, but it has left us with plenty to think about, and look forward to…

This week, UAE was the host of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025, which saw leaders and governments of the world jetting into Dubai from February 11 to 13, 2025. Over the course of the three days, top topics were discussed, from AI to clean energy, innovation and technology, and more.

Beyond this, Dubai also unveiled some cool new innovations and projects.

Here are the 5 upcoming projects in Dubai announced during the World Government Summit announcement.

Transportation

Dubai Loop

Announcing Dubai Loop. In partnership with the @rta_dubai, TBC is excited to announce Dubai Loop. @boringcompany would like to thank The Crown Prince of Dubai @HamdanMohammed and the Chairman of the RTA. pic.twitter.com/83kyuET44i — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) February 13, 2025

The Dubai Loop project was announced in a virtual session with Elon Musk and Omar AlOlama, UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications. The Dubai Loop will be a mode of transportation that covers the city’s most densely populated areas, transporting people from point to point. Musk described it as a ‘wormhole’, adding that passengers will board from one part of the city and then be out in another part. The project will have 11 stations, have the capacity to transport 20,000 passengers per hour, and be able to move at speeds of up to 160kmph.

RAILBUS

The RAILBUS will be a sustainable future mass transit system powered by solar energy, thus making it a sustainable and efficient public transport solution. The system aligns with UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050, which aims to make 25 per cent of all trips in Dubai autonomous by 2030. It will be made using 3D printing technology using recyclable materials and will be able to carry 40 passengers. It will move on tracks across the city through a network of bridges.

Seaglider

The Seaglider was unveiled by Billy Thalheimer, founder and CEO of Regent Craft at WGS 2025. The fully electric craft is a cross between a glider (a light aircraft) and boat. It combines the speed of an aircraft with the accessibility of a boat and is designed for travel between coastal cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It essentially uses the ‘wing-in-ground effect’ – a technology that has been around for over 60 years. It will be able to travel up to speeds of 290kph cutting down travel times. Sounds expensive? Not really, as the seaglider will set you back probably just around Dhs165.

Upcoming megaproject

Therme Dubai

Details about the Dhs2bn wellbeing resort were revealed to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during a visit to the WGS. It will be the world’s tallest wellness resort, and home to some unique features, including a waterfall, an indoor botanical garden, and a water park. The world-class destination will span 500,000 square feet and will soar to 100 meters high. Guests who visit or stay will be able to enjoy wellbeing zones, diverse thermal pools, dedicated luxury floors, and restaurants.

Residency programmes

Blue Visa

Following the Green Visa and Golden Visa over the WGS 2025, the UAE launched the first phase of its 10-year Blue Visa – and it’s good news if you work in environmental protection. The first phase will see 20 sustainability thought leaders receiving the visa which includes members of international organisations, companies, associations, and non-governmental organisations and international companies. The visa applies to individuals inside and outside of the UAE. The main aim is to attract the world’s top talent in sustainability in a bid to build a greener future for the people of the UAE and the world.

