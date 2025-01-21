Take note of these Salik updates…

Ramadan is not far – a little over a month away – and Salik has announced some important updates about the toll rates during the Holy Month.

Variable toll rates for all days of the year, except Ramadan, which will have separate rates, will be implemented starting January 31, and will allow motorists to travel toll free in certain passages of time in the day.

During weekdays, the toll will be Dhs6 during morning peak hours (6am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm). During off-peak hours, between 10am and 4pm, and from 8pm to 1am, the toll will be Dhs4.

On Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, the toll will be Dhs4 throughout the day and free from 1am to 6am.

You might also like Emirates cancels US flights due to 'severe weather conditions'

Rates applicable only in the month of Ramadan will be as follows: Dhs6 during weekday peak hours from 9am to 5pm; and Dhs4 during weekday off-peak hours from 7am to 9am, and 5pm to 2am the following day. Tariif is free between 2am and 7am Monday to Saturday during Ramadan.

On Sundays, except during public holidays and major events, the toll will be Dhs4 from 7am to 2am and free from 2am to 7am. Some key highlights of the special plan are the extended toll free timings and reduced during iftar and suhoor times.

However, there is no change to the method of charges when passing through four gates – Al Safa North, Al Safa South, Al Mamzar North and Al Mamzar South toll gates – when passing the toll gates in the same direction within one hour.

Keep an eye out on Salik and RTA’s social media channels for any new or further updates about road rules and special policies during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Let’s make the most of this special time in the year.

@salik.ae

Images: Getty