Disconnect to reconnect…

Self-care comes in many forms – sometimes it’s a workout, meditation, or a good night’s sleep; other times, it’s a spa day that makes you forget the outside world exists. I live for spa days. I’ve been to my fair share of spas, but Banyan Tree Spa is on another level. When I say it’s one of Dubai’s best spas (and my favourite so far), I mean – I could live there. Yes, it’s that special – and if you haven’t been yet, you’re missing out on one of Dubai’s best spas. Here’s why Banyan Tree Spa is one of Dubai’s best spas for a perfect self-care day

The spa

Everything about this spa is designed for deep relaxation, not just in the way it looks, but in the way it makes you feel. The attention to detail is unreal. It wasn’t just beautiful – it was comfortable, zen, easy on the eye, and easy on the heart. Everything from the warm welcome to the ambiance, textures, and colours worked together to help you unwind before you even have to try. I hadn’t even started my treatment yet, and already, I knew I was in the right place.

The rainforest

I got to experience the Rainforest Indulgence package, and let me tell you, it’s nothing short of transformative. Imagine walking into a space that’s all yours to explore, a serene world with different experiences that somehow tie together perfectly. It starts with a rainforest-inspired shower trail; a path of alternating hot and cold showers that do wonders for your body. Cold to warm, hot to cold – each switch made me feel more alive. There’s science behind this too – alternating temperatures stimulate blood circulation, flush out toxins, and tighten pores. Plus, it’s a mental reset: contrast therapy has been shown to reduce stress by lowering cortisol levels and boost endorphins, leaving you feeling energized and clear-headed.

The saunas

After the showers, I stepped into a room with two saunas: one dry, one wet, both enhanced with Banyan Tree skincare treatments, including a scrub and a deep moisturizer that took the experience to the next level. The scrub exfoliates, and the moisturizer deeply hydrates – with each sauna amplifying the effects of those treatments, maximizing their benefits. The dry sauna worked on muscle relaxation, while the wet sauna’s steam worked wonders for my skin, leaving it hydrated. Each sauna had its own vibe, but both were equally soothing in their own way. The perfect amount of heat made every inch of my body deeply relax.

The rest

Next came the heated lounge chairs. I sank into one, feeling the warmth in my muscles, letting the moisturizer sink in. Pure luxury. Then, the jacuzzi – just the right pressure and warmth. After all that, I topped it off with a Balinese massage – the kind that leaves you feeling healed. It was the perfect ending to a session of complete self-care.

Why you should try it

To sum it up – my Rainforest experience truly felt like a dream. Going back to reality never felt this good, with glowing skin and that post-reset feeling. If you love self-care, do your body and mind a favour: book the Rainforest package for some well-earned me-time, a day with a loved one, or even with family. Get lost in the rainforest, then reset. You won’t regret it.

Banyan Tree Spa, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Rainforest Indulgence package is priced at Dhs1,100 per person and includes a 120-minute treatment with the Rainforest trail shower, sauna rooms, heated loungers, private jacuzzi, and a massage of your choice. You can also top off for an extra charge, available for solo guests, couples, or families (18+). Tel: (0)4 556 6401. banyantree.com. @banyantreespa

Also read:

8 fun things to do in Dubai this week: February 24 to 27

51 Best pool day deals in Dubai 2025

Inside HWH Studio: A luxury boutique for yoga and wellness in Dubai

Images: Supplied