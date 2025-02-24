8 fun things to do in Dubai this week: February 24 to 27

Looking for some fun things to do in Dubai this week?

Enjoy the last of the cold weather with a delicious hot pot meal, visit a new foodie district, or get creative and artsy for a mid-week break…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, February 24

Change of scene

Sometimes all it takes to boost creativity is a change of scene. Open Sesame at Hotel Indigo now has a coworking space, which will keep you fueled throughout the day with any kind of coffee you desire. For unlimited sips of caffeine for the day, it’s Dhs40, else, you can opt for coffee and lunch for Dhs120. And there’s Wi-Fi, so you don’t have to worry about being connected to your colleagues.

Open Sesame, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 210 2222. ihg.com

Food for the soul

Marc Hardiman of Bull & Bear and Daniel Birk of Row on 45 are hosting a special four-hands dinner for one night only. This will be a seven-course meal at Waldorf Astoria DIFC’s signature restaurant Bull & Bear. Think the best from both the culinary visionaries comes together for one night only.

Bull & Bear, Feb 24, Dhs650, Tel: (0) 4 515 9888, @bullandbear.difc

Tuesday, February 25

Visit a new foodie district

Dubai truly knows how to spoil us for choice on the foodie front. We have an unending list of restaurants – which would take us 35.6 years to go through – and there are so many more on the way. One spot that needs to make its way onto your list (and into your belly) is Marsa Boulevard. At the new foodie scene, you will be spoiled for choice with options spanning homegrown brands, innovative food concepts, and local talent showcasing their creativity. Some of the restaurants you can expect include The Good Life, Comptoir 102, Chef Nouel Catis, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Home Bakery, SLAB, BLU, Maison Matcha, The Grove, Mara Lounge, TRIO, Haret Jdoudna and Lost in Tokyo.

Marsa Boulevard, near Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai, open daily until mid-May, weekends 4pm to 1am, weekdays until 12am. @marsaboulevard

STK JBR

On Tuesdays, head to STK Dubai JBR with the gang as there’s a ladies’ night deal that isn’t just ALL about the gals. You’ll tuck into two courses of STK signature dishes and three hours of free-flowing drinks for Dhs275, while guys pay Dhs300 for three drinks and two courses.

STK Dubai JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, 8pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 423 8304. @stkdubaijbr

Wednesday, February 26

Get creative

Want to get creative in Dubai? Nestled in the heart of Dubai’s art scene on Alserkal Avenue, thejamjar is a community arts center striving to grow Dubai’s art scene. It holds weekly art workshops for adults, teens and children. If you want an artwork space, thejamjar has you covered with its ‘do-it-yourself’ painting studio. Thejamjar offers diverse art programs, educational initiatives, and community projects, building and strengthening the Dubai art world. It’s open for all levels of artists.

Warehouse 74, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Sat to Thurs 10am to 7pm, Fri 1pm to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 341 7303, thejamjardubai.com

Absolutely broth-taking

Winter and hot pot are the best combination. And with winter slowly coming to end, you need to make plans to dine at Little Lamb Hotpot & BBQ. It is rumoured to be one of the best hotpots in Dubai and is located in a number of different locations, so avid hotpot goers will never be far. In classic hotpot fashion, you can choose the flavour and spicy level of your broth along with all your favourite ingredients. Little Lamb also has a lovely selection of side dishes including scallion pancakes and dumplings, as well as main courses like sweet and sour chicken and spicy shrimp.

Little Lamb Hot Pot, multiple locations including Deira, Dubai Marina and Dragon Mart, littlelambrestaurant.com

February, Thursday, 27

Chouchou, ladies’ coming through…

One of Dubai’s luxurious beach houses, Chouchou is opening its doors every Thursday and Friday for ladies’ who love to lunch. Go with the gang and tuck into delicious food as you catch up on the latest goss. The set plates are inspired by the light and bright flavours typical of the Riviera. There’s snail in herb butter, creamy pumpkin soup, linguine with mushrooms, and more. Pair your meal with fresh, refreshing mocktails, and of course, you’ll have those sparkling sea views for company. The deal is available from 12pm to 4pm, and for courses it’s Dhs165 and for three, Dhs190.