55 best pool day deals in Dubai 2025

Sunshine, swimsuits, and the best pool day deals in Dubai…

As the days heat up, there’s only one way to stay cool – Dubai’s pool scene. There’s no better way to enjoy the sunshine than lounging poolside, taking a dip, and sipping on something chilled. From sky-high infinity pools with stunning views to quiet, low-key spots perfect for a slow day in the sun, these 55 best pool day deals will have you reaching for your swimsuit in no time.

Aura Skypool

The 210-metre high attraction features a pool in which you can swim around the entire venue, without any obstructions. Sun loungers of various sizes fill the pool deck, with some taking prime position on pool islands for maximum tanning and views. The sun rise experience runs from 6am to 9am with prices starting from Dhs200, morning experience pass runs from 10am to 2pm, starting from Dhs250. For an afternoon slot, the timings run between 3pm to 7pm, priced from Dhs300. You can also get an evening pass for Dhs225 from 8pm to 11pm, while full day passes from 10am 7pm start from Dhs875.

Aura Skypool Lounge, 50th Floor, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6am to sunset, from Dhs200. auraskypool.com

SĀN Beach

Set on the picturesque Palm West Beach, SĀN Beach is where elevated simplicity meets soulful retreat. This dining destination, beach club, and poolside escape offers a blend of fine dining, serene relaxation, and trendsetting vibes. Guests can unwind on sunbeds, private cabanas, or opt for premium seating like floating cabanas and beach villas. With its calming atmosphere, friendly service, and idyllic location on Palm Jumeirah, SĀN Beach is a restorative escape from the city’s bustling energy.

The Club, Palm West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, open Sun to Thu from 9am to 1am and Fri to Sat from 9am to 2am, Pool sun-bed including access to infinity pool, beach, and pool bar, fee starts at Dhs250 on weekdays and Dhs300 on weekends, non-redeemable. Tel: (4) 4 458 0499 @sanbeach.dubai

Sirene Beach by Gaia

Promising Aegean-inspired luxury across a multi-dimensional space, Sirene Beach by Gaia features hidden bars, a restaurant with seating for up to 400, a golden beach, a swimming pool, 300 sunbeds and VIP cabanas. A range of cabanas and sun loungers urround both the swimming pool and the beachfront, perfect for tan-topping by day. While those looking for a more formal dining experience will be able to book the restaurant, where chef Izu Ani helms the kitchen, offering a coastal iteration of the cuisine Gaia is known and loved for. Greek-Mediterranean fare takes centre stage, in a setting that is light and charming. Guests can look forward to Myconian-style sundowners, served up to the sounds of a roster of resident DJs dictating the tempo. Pool and beach access is Dhs300 on weekdays and Dhs500 on weekend.

Sirene by Gaia, J1 Beach, Jumeira 1, daily 10am to 1am, Pool and beach access is Dhs300 on weekdays and Dhs500 on weekend. Tel: (0)4 570 4766. @sirenebygaia

African Queen

Storied St Tropezian restaurant African Queen has been brought back to life by the founders of Beefbar, and in its new form, the exotic fine dining restaurant comes to the Middle East for the first time at J1. From the French Riviera, the cult-followed restaurant is inspired by French culture and African flavours. Guests can expect Chef Paludetto’s signature Mediterranean dishes, from truffle pizza cooked over a wood fire to traditional niçoise with tuna, as well as exotic cocktails in a casual yet refined atmosphere. In Dubai, there’s both a restaurant for dining during lunch and dinner, as well as a chic pool, where loungers are Dhs350 non-redeemable, as well as beds on the beach, where you’ll pay Dhs300 for entry.

African Queen, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, daily 12pm to sunset pool and beach, loungers for Dhs350 non-redeemable and beach beds for Dhs300. @africanqueen_dubai

Melia Desert Palm

Located in a 64-hectare polo estate, the equestrian-themed Melia Desert Palm offers a serene escape. At its heart, the newly renovated poolside restaurant, EPICURE, presents splash and dine – a contemporary poolside experience with Levantine and Mediterranean cuisine. From 8am to 8pm daily, guests can lounge by the infinity pool while enjoying light bites and drinks for Dhs180 on weekdays and Dhs222 on weekends.

Melia Desert Palm, Al Awir Road, Warisan. Tel: (0)4 323 8888. @meliadesertpalm

Kaimana Beach

Colourful Polynesian spot, Kiamana Beach, is one of the newer additions to J1 Beach. This tiki-inspired spot features an indoor-outdoor restaurant, as well as an extensive pool area, where canary yellow sun loungers are neatly arranged on the sand, and there are also some cocoon-like cabanas for if you want a VIP base for a day of fun in the sun. There’s a central swimming pool, a grand bamboo pergola, and a menu of Asian-Polynesian flavours. Rates are Dhs250 for pool loungers and Dhs300 for beach sunbeds, fully redeemable.

Kaimana Beach, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, Monday-sunday 10am to 1am, beach timings 10am to sunset. @kaimanabeachdubai

La Baia by the Beach

Newly opened La Baia is a chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and as such promises a charming taste of Italy on the shores of Jumierah. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s a sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places. If you’re looking for a day of tan-topping, there’s a long, narrow stretch of sand where colourful striped loungers sit pretty, or there’s a shimmering swimming pool to dip in and out of. For dining, there’s both indoor and outdoor seating, although the alfresco terrace is the place to be in the winter months.

La Baia by the Beach, J1 Beach, daily from 12pm, single beds (pool and beach) priced at Dhs250 per person, double beds (pool and beach) priced at Dhs500, VIP Cabanas priced at Dhs500 (for 2 guests). Tel: (0)4 570 2482. @labaia.dubai

Be Beach

Backdropped by the stunning Marina Skyline, Be Beach is a luxurious beach club with a charming coastal feel, with an array of luxe loungers and cabanas dotted across the sugary sand. Dotted with palm trees and adorned in natural and earthy tones, it’s a rustic-luxe spot that’s been designed to transport you to summers on the Med. At the top, a gorgeously inviting infinity pool is lined with sun loungers, and faces out towards the Arabian Gulf. There’s also a Mediterranean restaurant serving up European flavours inspired by the seaside setting and a vibrant bar deck, where master mixology takes centre stage. Pool day passes are priced at Dhs350 with Dhs250 redeemable on weekdays and Dhs400 with Dhs250 redeemable on weekends.

Maison Revka

Already renowned in Paris and St Tropez, Maison Revka is the newest beach club at Bluewaters. Joining newly opened La Cantine Beach at Delano Dubai, it provides a rich and regal gastronomic and aesthetic journey, inspired by the fictional residence of a Slavic bourgeois family, who relocated after the revolution to Paris in the 20th Century. A collision of Slavic culture and Parisian glamour creates a place that’s sophisticated and refined, with minute attention to detail. A first for the brand, at Maison Revka Dubai guests can enjoy days spent lazing by the sparkling swimming pool, lined with luxurious sunbeds and exclusive cabanas. For elevated dinners, there’s a beautiful restaurant space designed by acclaimed interior architect Laleh Amir Assefi, inspired by the elegance of Louis XVI chateaux, given an opulent twist through rich, textural touches drawn from the mansions of aristocratic Slavic families.

Maison Revka, Delano Dubai, Bluewaters, off JBR, pool daily 10am to sunset, weekdays Dhs200 non-redeemable and weekends Dhs250 non-redeemable. @maisonrevkadubai

Cove Beach

COVE Beach, one of Dubai’s most iconic beach clubs, has unveiled its adults-only lower terrace at its new location in La Vie, JBR. The highlight is the ROSÉ Lounge Pool, complemented by the sleek ROSÉ Bar, designed as the ultimate hotspot for vibrant gatherings. With over 7,000 square meters of space, the venue offers a luxurious infinity pool, a family-friendly upper deck, the FUMAR Sheesha Lounge, and SIERRA, its signature restaurant with stunning indoor and outdoor seating. Known for legendary activations like “Rosé All Day,” COVE Beach continues to set the standard for premium beach club experiences in Dubai.

Cove Beach, La Vie, Jumeirah Beach Residence, open daily from 10am till sunset, Sun-bed fee starts at Dhs200 per person with Dhs100 redeemable on F&B on weekdays, and Dhs300 per person with Dhs150 redeemable on F&B on weekends. Tel: (0)50 454 6920 @covebeachdubai

Delano Dubai

Nestled on the pristine shores of Bluewaters Island, Delano Dubai is a haven of understated luxury inviting outside guests to its chic pool and private beach experience. The expansive pool area is framed by billowing umbrellas, sunken loungers, and a serene social ledge for leisurely moments. With 250 metres of private beachfront, guests can bask in uninterrupted sunset views over the sparkling Arabian Gulf. Combining Miami’s sophisticated charm with the tranquil beauty of the Arabian Gulf, Delano Dubai offers a daycation like no other, complete with an indulgent menu inspired by the Italian coast.

Delano Dubai, Bluewater’s Island, open daily from 8am to 8pm, pool and beach day pass start at Dhs400 per person on weekdays, with 50% redeemable on F&B, and Dhs600 per person on weekends and public holidays with 50% redeemable on F&B. Tel: (0)4 556 6255. delanodubai.com

Bulgari Resort

Possibly one of Dubai’s most luxe pool days…The Bulgari Resort day pass facilities include an outdoor oval pool, La Spiaggia restaurant, The Bvlgari Little Gems Club, private beach cabanas, and an array of fun non-motorised water sport activities to create an unforgettable experience while relaxing under the sun. Prices start from Dhs400 on weekdays for a sofa and Dhs600 on weekends.

Bulgari Hotel, Jumeira Bay Island, Jumeira 2, Dubai. Dhs600 weekdays, Dhs800 weekends. Tel: (0)4 777 5555. bulgarihotels.com

Cloud 22

Atlantis The Royal’s iconic rooftop infinity pool recently opened to the public for a dreamy ultra-luxe pool day in the clouds. It remains exclusively open to adults, so you’ll need to be over 21 to book, but you no longer have to be checking-in to enjoy the show-stopping views and breezy Mediterranean style. On the menu, guests can enjoy Mediterranean flavours designed for grazing on poolside, such as flatbreads topped with smoked salmon and cream cheese caviar, fresh Gillardeau oysters, and classic beef wagyu sliders. The drinks menu is just as refined, with fruity cocktails including the gin-based The Cloud, or tequila-based Sunset Bliss. Prices start from Dhs495 on weekdays for and Dhs695 on weekends.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2700. @cloud22dubai

O Beach

One of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, O Beach, has landed in Dubai, bringing with it its array of weekly pool parties that have made it one of Ibiza’s most renowned addresses. Set along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, O Beach occupies the space that was once Andreea’s, although you wouldn’t know it. The space has been transformed and at the beating heart is O Beach’s signature pool, dotted with in-water pool beds, flanked by a collection of VIP areas and even cabanas with their own private jacuzzi’s. Down on the beach, plush loungers offer views of Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf, and there’s also a sunset beach bar and a grand DJ booth. Open Thursday to Sunday, there’s a weekly rotation of DJs, and events happening, and their legendary displays of entertainment as the sun set are an unmissable part of the action.

O Beach Dubai, Dubai Marina Beachfront, Thurs to Sun, 11am to late, bed bookings from Dhs200, fully redeemable. Tel: (0)52 858 0464. @obeachdubai

Drift Beach Dubai at One & Only Royal Mirage

Luxe Dubai beach club, Drift Beach Dubai is the ultimate spot for a lavish pool day. With stunning design and top service, it’s one of the more premium pools in the city. The price from Monday to Friday for the sun lounger is Dhs150 per person (non-redeemable) while from Saturday to Sunday it’s Dhs200 (non-redeemable), both of which come with a locker and bottle of water. Want free pool access? Just join for breakfast on a Wednesday morning (9am to 11am) and you’ll get your sun lounger for the day absolutely free.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 10am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 3152200. driftbeachdubai.com

Fairmont Palm Jumeirah

A pool day pass to the beautiful Fairmont The Palm starts from Dhs200 (fully redeemable) on weekdays, Dhs100 (fully redeemable) for children between six and 12, children under six go free. On weekends, the pass is Dhs250 (fully redeemable) and Dhs125 for children.

Fairmont Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. 11am to 6pm. Tel:(0)44573330. fairmont.com

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse welcomes guests to its riviera-inspired, alfresco venue daily from 8am to 7pm. Guests can use the temperature-controlled pool and facilities, including sun loungers and cabanas, and order from a menu of food and drinks curated by Isola Ristorante. Entry costs Dhs50 on weekdays and Dhs100 on weekends, which is fully redeemable on food. Every Tuesday, ladies can enjoy a pool day with a main and two drinks for Dhs155.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, daily 8am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa

A full daily pass to the family-friendly Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa costs Dhs400 for adults and Dhs150 for children, fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa, JBR, daily 8am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 399 5555. marriott.com

Gitano

Born in Tulum, Gitano – which means Spanish for gypsy – is a bohemian concept designed for the free-spirited. Its rustic-luxe aesthetic is found at its beach and jungle locations in Tulum, as well as a restaurant in Miami and a pop-up that comes to New York’s Govenor’s Island each summer. Gitano Dubai is the brand’s fifth global location, and it’s one of a dozen concepts at J1 Beach. A tropical aesthetic with a glamorous touch, verdant plants and trees surround wooden tables, all of which will fall under the twinkling of disco balls and the bright neon pink Gitano logo. Perch up in the high-octane ‘Jungle Room’ restaurant for modern Mexican dishes and signature mezcal cocktails; or snag a lounger on the beach and soak up the sun under the glittering disco ball.

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, beach 11am to 7pm,Mon to Thu Dhs350 fully redeemable, and Fri to Sun Dhs400 fully redeemable, restaurant 12pm to 1am weekdays and 12pm to 3am weekends. @gitano.dubai

Mare by Bussola at The Westin Mina Seyahi

The chic new adult-only pool and beach club is the perfect European oasis for you to unwind and relax. The pool and beach pass is available for anyone above the age of 16, from 9am to sunset daily. Grab the unlimited pool and beach passes with no entrance fee and a minimum spend of Dhs300 on weekdays and a minimum spend of Dhs500 on weekends.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai. 9am to sunset. Tel:(0)56 994 7429. bussoladubai.com

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa

Nikki Beach is the epitome of luxury, tucked away on the dreamy and secluded Pearl Jumeira Island it feels a million miles away from Dubai. Take part in the weekly poolside SUP yoga session, disconnect with a luxury spa day, and be sure to save time for a cocktail at the beachfront bar. Pure bliss. On weekdays for a single sun lounger it’s Dhs200, while on weekends it’s Dhs300 non-redeemable.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Pearl Jumeirah, daily, 8am until sunset. Tel: (04) 376 6000. dubai.nikkibeach.com.

Nobu by the Beach

The first beach club by the Nobu brand, Nobu by the Beach offers a premium experience with sleek sun loungers, a refreshing infinity pool and top service. While many beach clubs in the city come with thumping DJ sets and lashings of live entertainment, Nobu by the Beach favours a more relaxed feel, where chilled background beats allow you to enjoy the palm-tree fringed pool and plush loungers in serenity. As well as lounger rates starting from Dhs295 (entry only), there are also a range of day bed and luxury cabanas available, starting from Dhs1,000 per couple (non-redeemable).

Nobu by the Beach, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 426 0000. atlantis.com

One&Only Royal Mirage

A day pass at the One&Only Royal Mirage is priced at Dhs450 (Dhs150 redeemable) per person and Dhs250 for children (Dhs100 redeemable) for the family-friendly Palace Grand Pool. Guests can also lounge at the Al Janoub Pool for Dhs500 for a sunlounger, Dhs1,200 for a double gazebo for two, inclusive of Dhs800 F&B, and Dhs1,700 for a cabana for 4 adults, inclusive of Dhs1,400 F&B.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com

One&Only The Palm

Find your spot at this hideaway on the Palm with a secluded beach, silky sands, and an 850-square-metre grand pool lined with palm trees. The day pass on weekdays will set you back Dhs450 with Dhs150 F&B, and on weekends Dhs650 with Dhs150 F&B.

One&Only The Palm, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 440 1010. oneandonlyresorts.com

Playa Dubai

Playa is a vibrant beach club with a boho edge. Self-described as a ‘celebration of the renewal of life’, it features an indoor restaurant as well as several alfresco areas that spill down to the white sandy beach. Open daily from 10am until 2am, guests can recline on a lounger and soak up the sun by day, snag a seat on the terrace and enjoy a sundowner against the backdrop of the gorgeous skyline in the evening, or stay into the night for lively DJ sets. Beach entry prices are priced at Dhs250 Monday to Thursday and Dhs350 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which you’ll get back in full to spend on food and drink.

Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach, 10am to 2am daily, Dhs250 Mon to Thurs, Dhs350 Fri to Sun. @playadubai

Raffles Dubai Wafi

A pool pass at Raffles costs Dhs100 per person Monday to Thursday and on weekends it’s Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable. The recently revamped pool also has exclusive cabanas priced at Dhs750 for a full day, with Dhs600 redeemable on food and beverages.

Raffles Dubai, Wafi, Dubai, weekdays Dhs100, weekends Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 314 9870. raffles.com/dubai

Gigi Rigolatto

The first opening at J1 Beach has seen St Tropez hotspot Gigi Rigolatto open its doors. Featuring a lush, landscaped garden, inviting pool area, Bellini bar, and a boutique, it’s a chic space inspired by the Italian Dolce Vita and its French Riviera heritage that promises relaxed and refined days of tan-topping. There’s a handful of loungers available by the poolside, but much of the beach club experience is down on the shorefront. The famed Gigi Circus kids club will also open soon, making it the place to be for families.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, pool 10am to sunset, weekdays Dhs300 non-redeemable, weekends Dhs400 non-redeemable. Tel: (0)4 558 2067 @gigi_beach_dubai

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Located on the Palm’s outer frond, Anantara offers stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, best enjoyed from its swim-up bar. Surrounding the premier and deluxe rooms are three lagoon pools, perfect for a dip or lounging in the sun. The resort offers tropical cocktails served in coconuts and refreshing watermelon buckets, alongside a range of snacks and drinks. The fully redeemable packages allow you to enjoy all the amenities without any extra costs. Whether you’re relaxing by the pool or sipping drinks in the water, it’s a perfect spot for a laid-back day.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Mai Bar, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, daily from 9am-9pm, priced at Dhs250 (fully redeemable) Mon-Fri, and Dhs300 (Dhs150 redeemable) Sat-Sun. Tel: (0)4 567 8888. @anantaradubai

Ninive Beach

Ninive Beach is where Middle Eastern heritage meets modern luxury. With its earthy tones, traditional fabrics, and a striking turquoise-tiled pool, this beach club offers a fresh spin on cultural design. The indoor-outdoor space is perfect for relaxing on chic sunbeds or enjoying flavours from Lebanon, Iraq, Turkey, and Morocco. It’s more than just a pool day—exclusive cultural experiences and monthly DJ sets add a unique twist. Day access is available from 10am to sunset for Dhs250 (Monday-Thursday) and Dhs300 (Friday-Sunday).

Ninive Beach, J1, Jumeirah 1. Tel: (0)4 498 4200. @ninivebeachdubai

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jumeirah Zabeel Saray (@jumeirahzabeelsaray)



For a truly luxurious pool day, head to Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. The 59-metre infinity pool overlooks the private beach, offering stunning views and a calm atmosphere. Packages are fully redeemable, meaning you can enjoy the full experience—pool, beach, and food—without any surprises. It’s a great spot for soaking up the sun or cooling off with a dip in the ocean. A range of dining options ensures your day stays refreshed and satisfying.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah , daily from 9am – 7pm, priced at Dhs350 (fully redeemable). Tel: (0)4 453 0000. @jumeirahzabeelsaray

Ritz Carlton Dubai

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai in JBR offers adult pool passes for Dhs295 weekdays with Dhs175 back to spend on food and drinks and Dhs395 on weekends with Dhs225 back in credit. Child access is priced at Dhs100 on weekdays and Dhs150 on weekends and public holidays (subject to availability).

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR. Tel: (04) 3994000. ritzcarlton.com

Riva Beach

Riva Beach Club is one of Dubai’s most consistently popular beach clubs for its chilled vibes and fuss-free fun. On weekdays, pool and beach access is Dhs100 per person with 20 per cent off food and beverages (kids are Dhs50). On weekends it’s Dhs150 per person (kids are Dhs75).

Riva Beach Club, Shoreline Building 8, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 430 9466. riva-beach.com

Safina

Say hello to Safina, One&Only The Palm’s new adult-only pool experience. This relaxing spot boasts a stunning pool deck, luxe beachfront private cabanas, and an outdoor bar. This dreamy daycation with views over Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina will set you back Dhs450 on weekdays, with Dhs150 F&B credit, and Dhs650 on weekends, with Dhs150 F&B credit.

Safina, One&Only The Palm, Tel:(0)4 440 1010. oneandonlyresorts.com

Sal

When it comes to experiencing poolside life in the most luxurious fashion, the Burj Al Arab Terrace has to be one of the best in the world. A huge infinity pool juts out into the ocean surrounded on one side by plush day beds, and over the bridge you’ll find another pool. The Sal beach club and restaurant brings chic Riviera vibes, with French-Mediterranean dining and all-day access to the pool and beach.

Sal, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily 10am to 7pm, from Dhs900 with Dhs450 redeemable. Tel: (04) 301 7600. jumeirah.com SEE ALSO: the best beach clubs in Dubai

Summersalt Beach Club

This stunning beach club recently unveiled a gorgeous new restaurant. But as well as seaside dining, you can now visit Summersalt for a pool day and soak up the sun while taking in the incredible Burj Al Arab views. On weekdays, a plush bed by the poolside or on the beachfront costs Dhs500, with Dhs250 redeemable against the Mediterranean menu. On weekends, it’s Dhs800 per person and you’ll get Dhs400 back.

Summersalt Beach Club, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, open daily 9am to midnight. Dhs500, Dhs250 redeemable on F&B Mon to Thu, Dhs800, Dhs400 redeemable on F&B Fri to Sun. Tel: (800) 323 232 @summersaltbeachclub

Tapasake

Part of the dazzling new leisure and dining array at One&Only One Za’abeel, Tapasake is a pool experience offering show-stopping city vistas, a vibrant menu of Nikkei flavours, and – the jewel in its crown – the UAE’s longest infinity pool. Set across the top of The Link, a cantilever of exciting culinary and nightlife experiences, Tapasake is Dubai’s most luxurious new pool day. Pool days at Tapasake will set you back Dhs450 per person with Dhs200 redeemable on F&B Mon to Thu, and Dhs500, with Dhs200 redeemable in F&B Fri to Sun.

Tapasake, One&Only One Za’abeel, pool 10am to 9pm, restaurant 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm, adults-only. @tapasakedubai

Terra Solis

The concept by the coveted Tomorrowland has finally opened its doors. Terra Solis are now welcoming overnight guests as well as day visitors to the super-sized swimming pool. Visitors can enjoy a vibrant but relaxing setting with some of the finest resident DJ’s of Tomorrowland. The pool features cabanas and sun loungers, and an eye catching bar with a range of drinks and cocktails. Beds are Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs300 on of which you’ll get half back to spend on food and drink.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision Exit, Jebel Ali, from Dhs200 weekdays and Dhs300 weekends, both 50 per cent redeemable on F&B. Tel: (0)50 937 2344 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

Bâoli

From Cannes to J1 Beach comes Baoli, a super-sized new serving of drinking, dancing and daycationing in luxe style. Set over 2,000 square metres, Baoli comes complete with a pool and beach, a pretty petal-shaped sun deck, a relaxed sunset lounge, a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, and a speakeasy bar called the Moon Room. By day, expect a more chilled ambience for tan topping and luxurious relaxation, whether you’re reclining on one of the plush loungers or taking a dip in the pool. Or for a VIP day out, the private cabanas on the sun deck are the place to book for enjoying prime access to the pool. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Bâoli welcomes guests for sundowners at the Sunset Lounge, dining in the restaurant, and imbibing until the early hours at the speakeasy bar.

Baoli Dubai, J1 Beach, daily 10am to 1am, Mon to Thurs: Dhs500 with Dhs400 redeemable and Fri to Sun: Dhs600 with Dhs500 redeemable.Tel: (0)4 558 63 81 @baoli.dubai

Twiggy by La Cantine

Located along our city’s own Riviera, Dubai Creek, on the grounds of Park Hyatt’s waterfront garden estate, Twiggy by La Cantine brings a refreshing Provencal breeze to the locale. The adult-only , sand-hemmed infinity lagoon, with its skyline views, luxurious loungers and attendant cabanas represents big Côte d’Azur energy.

Park Hyatt, Duabi Creek, beach club open daily from 9am to sunset, restaurant open daily from midday to 1am, sunbeds are Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, Grace and Bardot cabanas for Dhs3000 on weekdays, and Dhs3500 on weekends (for groups of 10 to 12 people). Tel: (04) 602 1105, twiggy.ae

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

A pool pass to The Westin costs Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends for adults (with Dhs100 back in food and drink credit). For children, it’s Dhs100 on weekdays and Dhs150 on weekends.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, daily 7am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 3994141. marriott.com

White Beach

The beach club at Atlantis, The Palm recently had a makeover and now features a new diamond-shaped pool and six luxury cabanas, each boasting its own private plunge pools and secluded lounge space. With over 300-metres of ocean views enticing you to stay longer, extra daybeds have been added to the beach and flying beds in both pools for those sunbathers wanting to make a splash. There’s also a dancefloor, stylish DJ booth, and two large cabanas designed to accommodate up to 20 guests for big groups.

White Beach, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Daily 10am to 8pm. 21 years and above only. Regular sunbeams start at Dhs200 weekdays and Dhs250 weekends. Tel:(0)4 4260700. @whitebeach / atlantis.com

Zenzi Beach at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

The epitome of barefoot, boho-chic awaits you at this laidback luxurious beach club. With an inventive menu reminiscent of South America, guests are invited to enjoy all that Zenzi Beach has to offer. The beach club has a variety of options to choose from, whether you fancy a dip in the sea, or a lazy day by the pool. Sun loungers are available from Sunday to Friday, 9am to sunset and will cost Dhs350 for adults and Dhs175 for kids ages 4 to 12. The sun loungers are inclusive of complimentary amenities, beach refreshments and unlimited water. Cabanas are available from Sunday to Saturday and include one day bed and two sun loungers. This will cost Dhs1,000 per day for two adults and two kids under 12 years old. Dhs700 is redeemable on food and drink.

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Sun loungers, Sun to Fri 9am to sunset, Dhs350 adults, Dhs175 kids aged 4-12, inclusive of beach refreshments and unlimited water. Cabans Sun to Sat 9am to sunset, Dhs1,000 two adults and two kids under 12, Dhs700 redeemable on F&B. Tel: (0)4 453 0444, @zenzibeachdxb

Zing at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Looking for a wallet-friendly daycation on Palm West Beach? Enjoy a day of soaking up the sun at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s beachfront, where a beach day comes with access to one of the city’s longest pools. On weekdays, there’s a fee of Dhs200, while weekends are Dhs200, both of which are fully redeemable against drinks and bites at Zing pool bar.

Zing Pool Bar, Hitlon Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, 8am to 8pm daily, Dhs100 weekdays, Dhs150 weekends. Tel: (0)4 230 0073, hilton.com

