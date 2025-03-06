Unroll your mat, unplug from everything else…

Dubai’s winter months bring the kind of weather that makes us want to be outdoors all the time. The best outdoor yoga in Dubai scene is in full swing, and there’s no better time to take your practice outside. Whether you’re stretching by the sea, flowing in a garden, or moving with the city skyline as your backdrop, these sessions offer space to breathe, move, and reset. If you’re looking for the best outdoor yoga in Dubai, there’s no shortage of stunning locations to do it, and with International Women’s Day around the corner, there’s no better way to celebrate strength and community than by stepping onto the mat. Here’s where to roll out your mat.

Awaken your power at Talise Spa

Set in the stunning Talise Spa at Madinat Jumeirah, this International Women’s Day event brings together movement, mindfulness, and conversation. Hosted by WHOOP, Alo Yoga, and Cymbiotika, the morning begins with a yoga and sound healing session before shifting into an insightful panel discussion with leading voices in wellness like Dr. Saliha Afridi (clinical psychologist & WHOOP Ambassador), Adrienne Everrette (Alo Global Ambassador), Jaime Simpson (General Manager, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam), Sarah Dalton (Director of Wellbeing, Jumeirah), and moderator Nimi Mehta. Expect a morning of deep connection, inspiring conversations, and a wellness gift bag to take home.

Talise Spa, Madinat Jumeirah, Friday, March 7, arrival at 8.30am, yoga & sound healing at 9am, panel discussion at 10.15am. @talisespa. RSVP at jumeirah.group@bcw-global.com

Banyan Tree Dubai x Lululemon

Set against the calming backdrop of Banyan Tree Dubai, this International Women’s Day event – hosted in collaboration with Lululemon and Samadhi Yoga – is all about celebrating feminine energy through movement, mindfulness, and connection. The morning begins with a 75-minute yoga and meditation session at the Tranquillity Deck, followed by a nourishing breakfast at Tocha Terrace. For those looking to make a full day of it, there’s an upgraded package that includes beach and pool access along with a 20% discount on spa treatments of 60 minutes or more.

Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters, Saturday, March 8, registration at 8.15am at the Tranquillity Deck, yoga and meditation at 8.30am at the Tranquillity Deck, breakfast at 9.45am at Tocha Terrace, priced at Dhs250 per person including 75-minute yoga and meditation session, Dhs390 per person including 75-minute yoga and meditation session, breakfast, complimentary pool and beach access, and 20% discount on spa treatments of 60 minutes or more. Tel: (0)50 466 5354. @banyantreedxb. RSVP at samadhi-wellness.com

SEVEN Wellness Club x Verde Beach

SEVEN Wellness Club has teamed up with Verde Beach to bring you exclusive yoga and Pilates classes every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday this March. Set against the breathtaking beachfront of Verde Beach, these sessions offer a serene, luxurious atmosphere where you can unwind, move, and find your balance. Plus, after your class, you’ll be able to enjoy a specially curated breakfast menu designed for the SEVEN Wellness community. With expert-led yoga and Pilates, you’ll benefit from a holistic wellness experience that’s all about movement and mindfulness – right by the water.

Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, running Tuesdays, Thursdays & Sundays throughout March, members can book their classes through the SEVEN Wellness app, non-members can download the app and will receive a welcome credit that can be used for a class, allowing them to book directly via the app. @sevenwellnessuae

Balloons at the Palace Yoga, Al Qasr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



Start your Saturday mornings with a peaceful and rejuvenating experience at Al Qasr, where a guided Hatha yoga session unfolds in one of Dubai’s most enchanting locations. Imagine stretching against the stunning surroundings of the Balloons at the Palace, with sweeping views of the iconic Dubai skyline and the serene Arabian Gulf glistening in the background. After your practice, enjoy a specially curated healthy breakfast designed to enhance your wellness routine, making it the perfect way to kick off your weekend. Priced at Dhs350 per person – including yoga mat, towel, and water upon arrival.

Balloons at the Palace, Jumeirah Al Qasr, running every Saturday from 8am to 10m, until April 26. Tel:(0) 4 432 3232. @jumeirahalqasr

Beach yoga at HWH Studio, Delano Bluewaters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delano Dubai | Luxury Beach Resort (@delanodubai)



HWH Studio at Delano Bluewaters is the perfect spot to experience yoga in a relaxed, beachside setting. Adrienne Everrette leads a beach yoga class on March 22 at 5pm, offering a chance to unwind with a peaceful practice as the day winds down. Head to HWH Studio and let the soothing beach atmosphere enhance your flow.

HWH Studio, Bluewaters, Bluewaters Island, Saturday, March 22 at 5pm. Tel: (0)4 556 6255.@hippiewhohustles @hwhstudiodubai

Wellness by the pool at Burj Al Arab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrienne Everett l International Yoga Instructor (@hippiewhohustles)



Take your wellness journey to the next level with a poolside yoga session led by Adrienne Everrette at the Burj Al Arab’s SAL Beach Club. This exclusive poolside yoga class offers a moment of calm and balance, designed to reset your mind and body. Breathe in the tranquility of the surroundings and let Adrienne guide you through a mindful practice that leaves you feeling revitalised and centred, ready to take on the day.

Sal, Burj Al Arab, Jumeira St, Friday, March 14 at 8.30am. @hippiewhohustles @sal_burjalarab

Also read

The fast and the fitness: Expert tips for maintaining your gym goals in Ramadan

15 New things to do in Dubai this March

Images: Supplied/Instagram