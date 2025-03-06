A fitness guide for those fasting in Ramadan…

Ramadan is a time of deep spirituality, reflection and respect – a month when Muslims around the world choose to forgo food and drink in the daylight hours. And whilst the demands that fasting places on your body might make your usual workout routine untenable, you don’t have to give up on exercise altogether. Done right, lowimpact wellness can help you on your journey of discipline and connection with purpose, in addition to keeping your body and mind in check. So, if you’re fasting this month and want to keep your fitness goals on track we have some excellent news: We’re handing the class over to F45 Coach and Palm Jumeirah’s unofficial burpee queen, Marwa Ait Hemmou. Here she shares some essential tips for staying fit in the Holy Month.

Some pro tips for you

UNDERSTAND THE IMPORTANCE OF BALANCE

During Ramadan, balance is key. Your body is fasting for long hours, but that doesn’t mean you should stop exercising or neglect proper nutrition. Aim to maintain a balance between your physical activity, nutrition, and rest. Stay mindful of your energy levels, and adjust your routine accordingly.

The Best Times to Work Out in Ramadan

Before iftar (one hour before breaking fast): Training about an hour before Iftar is ideal, as it allows you to exercise while your energy levels are still high. The best part is that you can break your fast and eat immediately after your workout to refuel your body. After iftar (post-dinner): If you prefer to work out after eating, make sure to wait at least 1-2 hours after your meal to avoid discomfort. This can be a great time for more intense workouts, as your body is replenished with food and water.

FOCUS ON LOW-IMPACT WORKOUTS

Since your energy levels may be lower during fasting hours, focus on low-impact exercises such as:

Walking

Yoga

Pilates

Bodyweight exercises

Weight lifting (light weights)

These exercises help keep you active without overtaxing your body.

NUTRITION TIPS FOR RAMADAN

Your nutrition during Ramadan plays a huge role in maintaining your energy levels and supporting your fitness goals. Here’s how to fuel your body properly:

Suhoor:

Opt for slow-digesting carbs like oats, whole grains, and sweet potatoes.

Include protein-rich foods like eggs, yogurt, or cottage cheese.

Add healthy fats like avocado or nuts to keep you feeling full longer.

Iftar:

Break your fast with a glass of water and dates to quickly replenish energy.

Focus on a balanced meal with lean proteins (chicken, fish), complex carbs (brown rice, quinoa), and vegetables.

Avoid fried or overly salty foods that can make you feel sluggish.

Snacks:

Choose nutritious snacks like nuts, seeds, and fruits, which provide healthy fats, proteins, and fibre

REST AND RECOVERY

Adequate rest is essential, especially during Ramadan when your sleep patterns may change. Ensure you get seven to eight hours of sleep each day to allow your body to recover and function properly.

HYDRATION IS KEY

During non-fasting hours, hydration becomes crucial. Aim to drink at least 8-10 cups of water between Iftar and Suhoor to stay hydrated. Proper hydration helps with energy levels, recovery, and overall well-being. Add hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges to your meals for extra hydration.

LISTEN TO YOUR BODY

Finally, the most important tip… Listen to your body. If you feel fatigued or dehydrated, it’s okay to adjust your workout intensity or skip a session altogether. Ramadan is a time for spiritual growth, and your health and wellbeing should always come first.

