So much to do…

Looking out for some fun things to do in Dubai this week? There’s a cool new foodie district to check out, a new food festival with plenty on the menu, and great ways to relax.

Have a great week, and to everyone observing the Holy Month, Ramadan Kareem.

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, March 10

The coolest district on the block

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

If you want to visit the most loved Ramadan market in Dubai, make a beeline to Ramadan District at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Curated by the M2L Concepts, the market blends tradition and heritage with modern fun and entertainment to celebrate this time of joy and togetherness. Expect a vibrant mix of shopping, entertainment, and, of course, food. And don’t forget, this Ramadan Market comes with those unforgettable Museum of the Future views. Ramadan District runs from March 8 to 23. Entry is free, but some activities may require a small fee. Read more here.

Ramadan District, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace, Dubai, open from Mar 8 to 23, weekdays, 5pm to 12am, weekends, 5pm to 1am, free entry, Tel: (0)4 370 8909, @ramadan.district

Celebrate art

Art lovers, this week there is a series of curated free public events that explore and celebrate art across Dubai. Hosted by Dubai Collection in partnership with Art Dubai, you will visit renowned UAE artists’ studios, attend panel talks, and meet with the patrons whose rare and private art collections contribute to the Dubai Collection. There will be workshops for children, too. Some of the exclusive visits includes the studio of renowned Emirati-artist Mohammed Kazem; a tour of A.R.M. Holding Art Collection, one of the UAE’s most forward-thinking corporate collections; a visit to the beautiful home of patrons Zina Khair and Majd Suleiman to view their private collection of work dating back to the 1970s. Want to attend? Find out more information, and register here.

Various locations across Dubai with Dubai Collection, dubaicollection.ae

Tuesday, March 11

Street food festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Calendar (@dubai_calendar)

Now in its third edition, the Ramadan Street Food Festival takes place from Thursday, March 6 to 23, offering plenty of delicious bites for you to enjoy. It takes place in a quaint but bustling little neighbourhood, Sheikh Hamdan Colony. When you visit, you will be spoilt for choice, with over 55 restaurants in the neighbourhood serving up special menus for the occasion. Expect to enjoy bites spanning savoury kebabs to sweet treats, spicy Asian delights, and more. You are sure to come across one of the city’s finest hidden gems. Besides feeding your soul, you can enjoy live performances, roaming artists, games at the carnival zone, and art and culture workshops.

Ramadan Street Food Festival, Karama Sheikh Hamdan Colony, Dubai, until March 23, @dubaieats

Self care

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyde Hotel Dubai (@hydedubai)

This International Women’s Day, Hyde Dubai invites women to indulge in a well-deserved escape at Cinq Mondes Spa. Ladies can step into a haven of tranquility and relaxation and ‘Cinq’ into serenity with a soothing massage and revitalising facial. Enjoy 30 per cent off massages and facials and free pool day access, soaking up the sun and enjoying the iconic views of the Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa whilst sipping on refreshing poolside beverages.

Cinq Mondes Spa, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Wednesday 5 to Tuesday 11, from 12 pm to 9 pm, starting from Dhs560 per massage. Tel: +971 4 871 1111, @hydedubai

Wednesday, March 12

Light up your Ramadan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Seef Dubai (@alseefdubai)

Love a free thing to do in Dubai? Charge up the camera (or your phone) and head to Al Seef in Old Dubai which offers amazing views of the Dubai Creek, traditional dhows, and old architecture. The neighbourhood has been designed to bring to life the traditional Emirati culture that underpins Dubai’s iconic heritage – so it’s a must-visit. Over Ramadan, it lights up with light installations and a nightly light show, which you can enjoy for free. You can also enjoy iftar and suhoor here and warm Ramadan tunes. Check the schedule here.

Al Seef Dubai, near Al Hamriya, Dubai, until March 30, @alseefdubai

Cup of tea?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The St. Regis Downtown Dubai (@stregisdowntowndubai)

St Regis Downtown Dubai is presenting a special afternoon tea for ladies this March in collaboration with iconic porcelain brand Ginori 1735. On the tiers, there’s duck tatlet, smoke chicken on quinoa rolls, and beef and truffle buns. For the sweet tooth, there’s classic raspberry cheesecake, finger lychee cake, rhubarb mini tart, and more. Additionally, there is a sharing giant cookie flavoured with strawberry to share.

St Regis Downtown Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, throughout March, Dhs210 coffee, tea and non-alcoholic bubbles, Dhs295 with bubbles, Tel: (0)4 512 5555. @stregisdowntowndubai

Thursday, March 13

And stretch…

SEVEN Wellness Club has teamed up with Verde Beach this March, offering new yoga and Pilates classes every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Your yoga session here will blend expert-led yoga and Pilates with the serenity of the beachfront environment. Verde has also created a curated breakfast menu exclusively for the SEVEN Wellness community, so you can indulge in a thoughtfully designed post-class breakfast. Members can book through the SEVEN Wellness app, and non-members can download the app to receive a welcome credit that can be used towards the class.

Seven Wellness Club x Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai, Tues, Thurs and Sun in March, Tel: (0)4 228 5053. @verdebeachdubai

Break your fast

Madinat Jumeirah transforms into a majestic Majlis this Ramadan. The buffet here is vast, featuring delicious dishes spanning mezze, mains featuring delicious Arabic mains, plus international dishes including sushi. At the dessert station, there’s dates, knafeh, chocolate treats, and ice cream. The space is perfect for spending time with friends, family, or colleagues, offering up a traditional experience with light instrumental Arabic music.

Madinat Jumeirah, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs330, Dhs165 children five to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 366 5500. jumeirah.com