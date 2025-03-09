All the fun to be had in Abu Dhabi this Ramadan…

We’re well into Ramadan, with the end approaching soon, and what a month it has been, come with the promise of great fun and even greater choices in the capital. And on that note, here are 9 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, March 21

Check out the brand new Leo & Loona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo & Loona Kids Park (@leo.loona)

Leo & Loona, the region’s newest family entertainment destination, has officially opened at Yas Mall. This is a one-stop for your little ones, with immersive play and interactive attractions. The new space has 2,620 sqm of entertainment with over 30 attractions, even themed zones, including glow-in-the-dark slides, pedal go-karts, and creative workshops a Show & Toons area, featuring animated films, interactive performances, and fun contests and even a family-friendly restaurant.

Leo & Loona, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, daily, 10am to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 237 5454, @leo.loona

Try a new iftar

At Nalu Restaurant & Lounge, guests will receive a warm, traditional welcome with dates, still water, and a special Ramadan cookie for tea or coffee. The meal begins with a Soup of the Day, followed by unlimited starters like quinoa tabbouleh, kofta with garlic yoghurt, and mezze with hummus and baba ghanoush. For mains, choose from dishes such as the braised lamb shank with hummus, pan-roasted seabream, or sous vide harissa chicken, before you conclude your meal with delightful desserts including Asseeda, Um Ali, or a refreshing seasonal fruit platter.

Nalu, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs249, sunset to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)2 419 8509. @surfabudhabi.com/nalu

Enjoy an art exhibition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artbooth (@artboothgallery)

For a dose of weekend art and culture, check out Beams of Light, a solo exhibition showcasing the works of esteemed Lebanese-Brazilian artist Habuba Farah. Running from April 10 to May 25, 2025, at Artbooth Gallery Abu Dhabi, this exhibition delves into the artist’s profound exploration of colour, geometry, and movement, tracing her artistic evolution over more than seven decades.

Artbooth Gallery, Abu Dhabi, Apr 10 to May 25, 7pm to 9pm, @artboothgallery

Saturday, March 22

Celebrate Earth Hour with a Candlelight Concert

On Saturday, March 22 at 8.30pm, guests and visitors are invited to witness the magic, where the Conrad Abu Dhabi’s opulent lobby will be graced with the warm glow of candles creating a truly unforgettable ambiance. Celebrate Earth Hour as a symbolic act of unity in the fight against climate change with a special 15-minute performance.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, Mar 22, 8.30pm, @candlelight.concerts

Tuck into a family BBQ

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yalla Abu Dhabi Life (@yallaabudhabi)



Every Saturday, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club hosts a Family BBQ Par-Tee, inviting all to enjoy a relaxed afternoon with great food and entertainment. Families can indulge in flame-grilled favorites fresh from the live BBQ on the lawn, enjoy entertainment, and keep the little ones engaged with kid-friendly fun, including a bouncy castle.

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Mar 22, 1pm to 5pm, starts at Dhs199, Tel: (0) 56 660 8780, dining.sbgc@viyagolf.com

Get moving

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Marina (@yasmarinaabudhabi)

Taking place every Saturday at 9am and Sunday at 5pm until March 23, Vogue Fitness will be hosting free functional fitness classes, improving stamina, technique and strength all through a fun and high-energy workout. Each weekend will bring exclusive offers and activations including the amazing Me & My Activewear and tasty treats from a range of partners such as Pink & Greens and FITT Meals in the complimentary goodie bag.

Yas Marina, Sat, 9am, register at yasmarina.ae

Sunday, March 23

Enjoy this weather while it lasts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubail Mangrove Park (@jubail_mangrove_park)

The stunning Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi is an absolute must-visit for nature-seekers. A huge boardwalk will take visitors on a nature trail through the natural landscape of mangroves near Yas Island and, take it from us, it’s amazing. As well as the stunning nature walk, there’s loads of activities for the whole family to get involved in such as guided boardwalk tours, kayak trips, and e-canoe tours of the mangroves.

Jubail Mangrove Park, Jubail Island, daily, 7am to 9pm, Tel: (0) 2 546 8341, @jubail_mangrove_park

Visit the Sheikh Zayed Mosque

It’s Ramadan, and the beloved Sheikh Zayed Mosque is the site of beautiful, spiritual action – this is the time to revisit it. Walk around, explore, and spend as long as you need to discover and admire the mosque. You can even join one of the free guided tours to understand the mosque’s historical significance, facts, figures, and cultural relevance better.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Thurs 9am to 10pm, Fri 9am to 12pm and 3pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)2 419 1919. szgmc.gov.ae

Check out Ramadan Al Hosn

The historic fort and Abu Dhabi’s oldest stone building invites visitors to step back in time with storytelling sessions, cultural performances, and heritage experiences that bring Emirati traditions to life during Ramadan. Open majlis sessions, poetry nights, and live oud performances add to the festive ambience.

Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi, until Mar 21, @qasralhosn

