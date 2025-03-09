Looking for things to do in Dubai this weekend? We’re here to save you the trouble of searching…

There are lots of options and you won’t be bored for a second if you’re looking for something to do in Dubai this weekend. We’re coming up to the end of Ramadan (nearly) so nows your chance to experience some iftars, suhoors, and the Ramadan spa deals that are happening. There are still Ramadan sales in many shops too… Have a nice weekend.

Friday, March 21

Get unlimited Dim Sum

Step into the stunning MìMì Meì Faìr in Downtown Dubai to indulge in an endless array of expertly crafted dumplings inspired by the famed dim sum parlours of China and Hong Kong. MìMì Meì Faìr’s Unlimited Dim Sum Experience is designed to satisfy every craving and transport guests to the heart of dim sum tradition. It’s on Monday to Friday, 12pm to 7pm.

MìMì Meì Faìr, Downtown Dubai, Monday to Friday, 12pm to 7pm, Dhs108 per person @mimimeifair.ae

Do an iftar

Celebrate the essence of Ramadan at HuQQabaz Jumeirah. Gather with your loved ones, share stories, and indulge in a delicious dining experience while spending some much needed time together.

HuQQabaz Jumeirah, from sunset until 8pm. Tel: 800 47 229 @huqqabazdubai

Try SLRP-ing

There’s a new Ramen hotspot in Dubai Mall. SLRP Ramen by 3Fils has opened its doors. On the menu, you will find steaming bowls of freshly-made ramen, sizzling kushiyaki skewers, hand-made indomie dishes, and burgers.

SLRP Ramen, The District – Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open daily 10am to 12am, @slrp.ramen

Saturday, March 22

Join a Rare supper club

Rare Brasserie & Bar is hosting another rendition of their fantastic supper club this weekend. The supper club is in collaboration with another great homegrown brand, Lila Taqueria. The evening is all about connection, shared tables, big flavours, and even bigger conversations. It’s Dhs400 or Dhs600 with Mezcal pairing.

RARE Brasserie & Bar, C2 Licensed District, City Walk, Saturday March 22, 8pm, @theraredxb

Go running, but in a run club

If you’re into fitness and you’re looking for something to do in Dubai this weekend, Dubai’s outdoor run clubs are turning morning miles into social meet-ups, bringing together people who want to move, connect, and make exercise feel less like a chore. If you’re looking for a new way to move, this might be it. There’s a Feels x Humantra on Saturdays for you to try.

Kite Beach, Saturdays, 6am-7am

Make a charming accessory

The Charm Bar is your one-stop-shop for all things charm and cheer related. Here, you can build your own charm bracelets and necklaces, and even create charm accessories for your shoes, bags, keychains and more. Basically, personalise anything and everything.

@thecharmbarofficial

Sunday, March 23

Visit the new KIRA

There’s a gorgeous new restaurant just opened in the Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. KIRA blends Mediterranean and Asian in the best way possible. The decor is also stunning with indoor and outdoor areas and a gorgeous view of the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. Try the lemon for dessert…

KIRA, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, open daily 12pm to 2am, @kirarestaurant

Head for a Sunday Roast

Treat yourself for a delicious Sunday roast that honours cherished family traditions at Bull & Bear by Marc Hardiman, where each dish is a tribute to the warmth and comfort of the chef’s grandmother’s cooking. Chef Patron Marc Hardiman transforms classic recipes into culinary artistry. Try the the sage and onion stuffed maize-fed chicken, the 24-hour slow cooked shoulder of lamb with Baharat spices and pomegranates molasses or the dry-aged beef striploin with all the trimmings. Yum.

Bull & Bear, DIFC, Sundays 1pm to 4pm starting from Dhs140, @bullandbear.difc

G-O Beach

O Beach is always a good choice and the weather is perfect at the moment for a little poolside party if you’re looking for something to do this weekend in Dubai. Head down to the Ibiza-famous beach club and enjoy the incredible entertainment and fun vibes that it’s known for. Sunday’s are for the ladies and there are 250 limited packages for fierce and fabulous ladies which includes a premium seated area, unlimited drinks including a selection of cocktails and mocktails and a main dish from our chef’s special menu.

O Beach Dubai, Dubai Harbour, from 12pm to 4pm, Dhs195, Tel: +97 (0) 1528580464, @obeachdubai