The Holy Month is here, and with it comes love, light, giving and a wonderful time of togetherness. There’s loads of great things to do in the city throughout Ramadan. Take your pick from this list here.

Monday, March 3

Try a new iftar menu at Strawfire

Experience a refined fusion of Japanese flavours with a contemporary twist on traditional Iftar. Begin with comforting chicken miso soup, crispy vegetable kakiage, and sweet potato gyoza, followed by a sushi selection featuring California rolls with blue swimmer crab and prawn tempura maki. For the main course, savour Australian Wagyu MB 4-5 Striploin with Japanese BBQ sauce, crispy vegetable hot stone rice, and green beans. End on a sweet note with a Strawfire dessert platter of date pudding, baklava monaja, and seasonal fruits.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs350, Tel: (0)2 690 7999. mandarinoriental.com

Engage in a community initiative

At Umm Al Emarat Park, every evening, the Iftar cannon will mark the breaking of the fast at the Main Gate, starting from the last day of Sha’ban – February 29 – at Maghrib prayer time. In partnership with the Red Crescent, the park will also distribute ‘Kisr Al-Siyam’ Iftar boxes, providing community members on-the-go meals to break their fast.

Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi, throughout March, @ummelemaratpark

Tuesday, March 4

Celebrate Layali Ramadan by Saadiyat Nights

This experience will run daily from 9pm to 3am. Guests can indulge in a selection of culinary delights, including Emirati specialties and international cuisines. There wll also be a blend of cultural and musical activations, featuring live entertainment, artisans and a dedicated retail area.

Layali Ramadan by Saadiyat Nights, throughout March, Saadiyat Island, Tel: (0) 54 277 7731, saadiyatnights

Check out a new exhibit at Louvre Abu Dhabi

For the first time in the UAE and the region, a new exhibition, Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power, in collaboration with the musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, offers an exceptional glimpse into the lives of Africa’s most revered and powerful figures. Think royal attire, spiritual symbols and stories of authority and cultural significance.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, until May 25, 2025, Tues to Thurs, 10am to 6.30pm, Fri to Sun, 10am to 8.30pm, Tel: (600) 565566, @louvreabudbabi

Wednesday, March 5

Gather the gang for a quiz night

Lock, Stock and Barrel is hosting a cheeky mid-week quiz night, with plenty of prizes to win. The quiz is free to enter but you can buy four food and drinks tokens for Dhs150 redeemable across the menu. End the night on a rocking note with the live band.

Lock, Stock and Barrel, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Wed, 8pm to 10pm, 10pm to 12am, F&B tokens for Dhs150, Tel: (0) 4 423 8308, @lockstockabudhabi

Thursday, March 6

Shop lululemon’s Ramadan collection

Activewear giant lululemon has launched a specially-curated Ramadan collection, designed to inspire healthy and beneficial movement, and support individuals as they move through Ramadan. Shop practical, modest silhouettes to stay in shape during the Holy Month, as well as travel essentials for the Eid holidays.

lululemon.me, @lululemonme

