The Square could be your new go-to dining destination…

We stumbled upon The Square in Nad Al Sheba Gardens by chance, and we were pleasantly surprised. Now this is a dining destination worth visiting, championing homegrown heroes and local concepts in a beautiful setting. It’s the perfect day-to-night location, and if you’re looking to try some great food, they’ve got the spots for that. This could be your new go-to dining destination.

Entourage Three

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entourage Three Burgers (@entourage.3)

Entourage Three serves up some juicy good burgers, and this new location in The Square has all the aesthetics as well. They have the kind of handhelds and fries combinations that are wildly popular right now, and they’ve even got a breakfast menu with breakfast sandwiches.

@entourage.3

Home Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home Bakery (@home_bakery)

Home Bakery, started by Emirati entrepreneur Hind Al Mulla was a childhood hobby that turned into a full-fledged career. It’s soon expanded and has since built up a reputation for its collection of desserts and seasonal savoury dishes, through both Home Bakery and more recently, the introduction of Home Bakery Kitchen. The recipes are inspired by both authentic local ingredients, as well as international favourites.

@home_bakery

Kokoro Handroll Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kokoro Hand Roll Bar (@kokoro.dxb)

The handroll bar’s second location after Alserkal Avenue – different spot, same great rolls and all the rubber ducks. Kokoro in Nad Al Sheba is a somewhat smaller, more intimate version of the first one, but the taste of the incredible sushi, rolls and sides remains the same. This is date night central.

@kokoro.dxb

Public

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUBLIC (@public)

Public is that sort of all-day, everything-served Italian diner that has a bit of it all. The menu is vast, with options for everyone, and their desserts are uber popular, especially that communal dish of tiramisu they plate heaping spoonfuls from for everyone. They’ve got pasta, seafood, pizza, salads, starters, sides and more, and at Nad Al Sheba, the vibes are impeccable.

@public

Asma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asma Restaurant (@asmarestaurant)

Asma is another local favourite, a traditional Arabic spot serving authentic dishes. It’s owned by three Emirati sisters whose passion and love for food was passed on from their mother, named Asma. Asma is all about Middle Eastern flavours from Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Egypt and Syria, with a contemporary approach. They’ve got all the fine ingredients and traditional techniques down.

@asmarestaurant

Omar Odali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omar Odali (@omar.odali)

Omar Odali and his celebrated Palestinian knafeh are in The Square and guests can indulge in the treat at this new dining destination. Known for its rich culinary heritage, the dessert offers an authentic and interactive experience, prepared live over charcoal – it’s the perfect balance of crust, cheese and syrup.

@omar.odali

Feels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by فييلز • feels (@wearefeels)

There’s nothing like a great green juice for when you need a hit of vitamins on the go, or when you’re feeling under the weather and need an instant health boost. Here’s introducing Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen. Hailing from the UAE, Dubai’s first specialised juice bar. Founded in 2020, Feels was born out of a passion for clean eating, creativity, and an active lifestyle.

@wearefeels

House of Pops

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House Of Pops (@houseofpops.ae)

You might also like Cafe crawl: 18 stunning cafes you can visit on Al Wasl Road

This is a great alternative to the refined sugar-packed, preservative-heavy ice creams flooding the supermarkets. House of Pops’ hand-crafted, vegan pops featuring only five ingredients with fruit outranking all, makes these little chilly wonders essentially just ‘fruit-on-a-stick’. The flavours at House of Pops are vast, ranging from mango and raspberry to coconut, lime mint and strawberry.

@houseofpops.ae

@thesquarenasg

Images: Socials