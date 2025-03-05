Hand rolls for days, coming soon by Neha Mishra and Panchali Mahendra…

It’s always good news when two F&B powerhouses team up for some food-related quests, and this new pairing featuring some top-tier names comes with the promise of an unmissable dining concept.

Neha Mishra, chef, restauranteur, Kinoya, and Panchali Mahendra, CEO of Atelier House Hospitality, bringing to you concepts like 11Woodfire, Gerbou, Mohalla and more, are bringing a brand new concept to the city.

Conceptualised, as all great things are, in the spur of a moment at Mishra’s birthday celebration at home last year, where a serving of some DIY temaki rolls as a spread inspired an idea between the pair, this is going to be about all things temaki.

We all know and love Kinoya, having started as a supper club and now making waves not only in Dubai, but also in London, for some of the best, heart-warming, soul-repairing Japanese ramen around town, casually scoring a Bib Gourmand on the Michelin Guide and the third spot on MENA’s 5o Best.

This will be a name completely independent of that identity, a new brand sharing no resemblance to any of Kinoya’s offerings. Set to be all about temaki, the venture will be a new Japanese dining concept, emphasizing temaki and a unique speakeasy bar with a specialised cocktail program.

The menu will feature a diverse selection of temaki, freshly prepared to preserve flavour and texture. The set-up of the venue and the concept will be such that diners will be able interact with chefs during meal preparation, making for a refined, interactive dining experience.

The concept is set to open in the third quarter of 2025. It’s being expected that the opening will be between August and September, explained Mishra in an Instagram post announcing the upcoming collaboration.

“We are excited to introduce this interactive dining concept, which combines culinary artistry with engaging experiences. Tailored to resonate with the city’s appetite for innovative Japanese cuisine, doing this with one of the most talented chefs in the city, and my friend, is going to be a fun ride,” said Panchali Mahendra, in an official press statement.

“As a gaijin who has dedicated their life’s work to the pursuit of understanding and creating (my own adaptation of) Japanese cuisine, this feels like a natural progression. Other than being a chef, creating concepts and being an operator appeals to me equally — this time from a unique perspective of being a conductor of the orchestra and allowing the craftsmanship to come from the masters. The partnership, experience, and infrastructure that AHH brings give strength and support to our collective vision,” added Neha Mishra.

Stay tuned for all the exciting developments – we know we’ll be…

