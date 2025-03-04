Find here, a story in every bite…

For the enlightened and the imaginative, perhaps you’re already in the know – beloved underground (so far) concept Girl & and the Goose is on the cusp of going big. The restaurant, located in the Anantara Downtown, is all set to open on Friday, March 7. Not long now, until we all have a taste of this exclusive, eclectic dining experience, which founder and captain Chef Gabriela Chamorro started from the humble living room of her own home in 2019.

For those who are out of the mix, Girl & the Goose comes with a long history, a supper club legacy that has enthralled and delighted the taste buds of many a discerning diner, 5000 to be exact. Now, they’re expanding their home into a more open space, with a stunning new location in the heart of Dubai that feels like home already the moment you walk in. Inside, you’ll have a bite of ravishing Central American fare, reimagined by Chef’s Gabi’s travels around the world.

As you walk up to the entrance, you’re greeted by what resembles a terracotta doorstep, awning and door frame of a home with Spanish and Mesoamerican colonial influences, and inside that feeling is made deeper and more nostalgic, with the open kitchen, where diners will be able to see Chef prepare dishes and interact with her, an echo of her warm, homely supper club days, the veranda-style balcony, the traditional arches, the rattan touches, the corners of artefacts – everything is designed to reflect and celebrate rich cultural heritage, regional influences and keep it uber authentic.

As a tribute to the beginnings of this journey and the spirit of the supper club, elements from Chef’s home, where she hosted her evenings, have been put into the space, including the communal dining table where it all started, and the iconic artwork that hung on her wall and made the backdrop of all the supper club group photos. These pieces are located in one of the private dining rooms.

What’s On the menu?

The food, first and foremost, is a celebration of storytelling, community and the tradition of shared meals, a vital part of Central American hospitality. Chef Gabi takes dishes from around Central America, and fuses tradition with innovation to create a menu that echoes her extensive personal adventures and experiences around the world. As such, the dishes honour the rich flavors of Central America, balancing heritage recipes with modern influences. This is a story of movement, migration and reimagination.

Diners can sample dishes like antojitos (starters) inspired by the colourful street food culture of the region, featuring dishes like Nicaraguan pastelitos and Salvadoran pupusas, as well as a creative take on ceviches and Costa Rican tacos, highlighting the region’s coastal flavors. Signature main courses offer interpretations of classic dishes, including sweet chili grilled prawns, achiote miso seabass, and slow-cooked short ribs served in a clay pot, all flanking bold flavours. In desserts, highlights include the not-so-traditional tres leches cake served with house-made artisanal mango ice cream and the hojuelas mille-feuille paired with house-made papaya ice cream, sweet and tropical.

The supper club experience is being preserved, with a five-course tasting menu keeping the practice and the ethos of conversation and discovery alive. Guests can also enjoy Tranquillo Hour (happy hour), a lunchtime menu, and a dedicated ladies’ night, and a specially curated kids menu. As such, many of the dishes on the menu have been taken from the original supper club menu, so if you missed your chance there, this is it.

The beverage menu features signature cocktails that celebrate the seven nations and their distinctive flavours. You’ll find alcoholic and non-alcoholic options infused with ingredients native to the region, as well as a thoughtfully curated selection of wines, beers, and spirits. A special ‘Supper Club Selection’, marked with a goose icon, highlights wines originally served at the supper club.

Girl & the Goose – Restaurante Centroamericano, Anantara Downtown, opening Fri, March 7, daily, 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 52 772 9888, @girl.and.the.goose

Images: Supplied