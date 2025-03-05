The Cullinan is more than a restaurant; it’s an experience…

At long last, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is finally opening its doors, and with the new resort comes an impressive collection of 10 restaurants and bars, all of which have been designed by globally renowned restaurant designers, including The Cullinan.

The Cullinan is set to be a luxury steakhouse, opening its doors on March 14, 20205. It will offer a wonderful dining experience with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and the Burj Al Arab. Set against a refined, nautical-inspired interior, The Cullinan combines gourmet steaks, seafood, and seasonal produce, served with the expertise of a wine and meat sommelier.

The restaurant is part of FoodFund International’s continued expansion, with the steakhouse being the group’s latest venture into Dubai’s fine dining landscape.

Here’s what we know

Every detail, from its interiors to the ambiance and service, has had plenty of thought put into it to cultivate an atmosphere of effortless sophistication.

It has been designed by award-winning architect Tristan du Plessis and reflects his signature aesthetic—one that seamlessly blends bold contemporary design with timeless elegance. Every corner of the restaurant reflects his design philosophy.

As for the menu, the steakhouse will pay homage to the finest meats, seafood, and seasonal produce. As with the ambiance, careful thought has been put together to craft its menu. Expect a quality selection of cuts thanks to the The Cullinan’s meat sommelier. And your dining experience gets even better, thanks to the restaurant’s wine sommelier offering a great pairing to elevate every dish.

Beyond the table, The Cullinan experience extends to its bar and lounge. It is set to be an intimate retreat for both quiet indulgence and celebratory gatherings.

About Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is one of the most exciting new hotel openings in the UAE.

Completing the oceanic-inspired trilogy on the Jumeirah beachfront alongside Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Burj Al Arab, the new resort is now accepting reservations from March 14, 2025.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will house 386 rooms and suites, four penthouses, and 83 luxury hotel apartment suites, alongside state-of-the-art amenities.

