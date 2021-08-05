Take note if you’re a regular metro rider…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a name change for two of its Dubai metro stations. Al Rashdiya and Al Jaffliya have been chosen for the switch, for which retail group Landmark now has the naming rights.

Al Jaffliya Station will be renamed as Max Fashion, while Al Rashdiya Station is now called Centrepoint.

RTA launched the Dubai Metro stations naming rights initiative in 2009 and was the first of its kind worldwide. Name changes are frequent along the metro line, and are normally named based on their location, or the sponsor which has named them.

“The Dubai Metro has been one of the city’s most sophisticated facades that has changed Dubai’s landscape. By taking the naming rights of the two very popular metro stations, our very loved brands, Centrepoint and Max, can get even closer to our customers and connect with them through new and innovative experiences,” said Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman and CEO, Landmark Group.

The renaming process involves updating all of the external signs and smart systems of the public transport network, as well as rerecording the voice which announces the arrival at a station.