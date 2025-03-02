Did you notice the change?

Notice that your phone network name changed to ‘FathersFund’? If you’re wondering why, in short, it is to help highlight a national initiative by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour fathers.

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign follows the announcement from UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan after he declared 2025 as the Year of Community. The national initiative embodies the leadership’s vision for a cohesive and prosperous community, and through the campaign, Sheikh Mohammed aims to honour fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund valued at one billion dirhams

All proceeds will be dedicated to providing treatment and healthcare to the poor and needy.

الإخوة والأخوات.. يحل علينا شهر كريم عظيم خلال الأيام القادمة.. وجرياً على عادتنا السنوية في إطلاق حملة رمضانية إنسانية من شعب الإمارات.. نطلق اليوم “وقف الأب”.. وقف مستدام ليكون صدقة جارية عن جميع الآباء في دولة الإمارات .. الأب أول قدوة .. وأول سند.. وأول معلم .. مصدر القوة… pic.twitter.com/IlZxtd94x8 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 21, 2025

The launch falls over the Holy Month of Ramadan which is the month of giving. Zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam where Muslims are taught to give a certain percentage of their wealth to charity. Be it a monetary charity, stocking up a Ramadan fridge, or joining initiatives to support those in need, giving back during Ramadan provides spiritual benefits, and you will be helping those who really are in need.

Every year, Sheikh Mohammed launches charitable and humanitarian initiatives during Ramadan. It reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted culture of giving and reinforces His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s belief that the path of giving is an endless and invaluable one.

Sheikh Mohammed stated, “Dear brothers and sisters, as Ramadan approaches, we continue our tradition of humanitarian campaigns with the launch of the Fathers’ Endowment—a sustainable and ongoing charity honouring all fathers in the UAE.”

He added, “Fathers are our first role models, supporters, and teachers, guiding us with strength and wisdom. This endowment funds healthcare for the needy, embodying the spirit of Ramadan and the Year of Community. We invite everyone to contribute, strengthening family bonds and giving back. May God bless the UAE, its founders, and all fathers.”

Official ways to donate

Cah donations can be made via the campaign’s official website – fathersfund.ae.

If you wish to make donations via SMS, send the word ‘Father’ to 1034 to donate Dhs10, 1035 to donate Dhs50, 1036 to donate Dhs100, and 1038 to donate Dhs500.

You can also use official apps including the DubaiNow app or jood.ae to donate. You can also make bank transfers or get in touch via the call centre on 800 4999.

fathersfund.ae