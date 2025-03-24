It’s going to be a busy one…

Eid Al Fitr 2025 is just around the corner, and with it comes the inevitable hustle and bustle at Dubai International Airport. Emirates is gearing up for one of its busiest travel weekends of the year, with over 80,000 passengers expected to depart in just two days on Emirates flights during Eid.

The airline is deploying an additional 17 flights to destinations in the Middle East from March 26 to April 6.

Emirates will add six flights for Eid to/from Amman and another five flights between Dammam and Dubai. There’s an extra four flights from Jeddah and the airline’s flight schedule from Kuwait will extend to another two services. These additional services provide more flexibility to come to Dubai and then travel to popular destinations and areas in Thailand like Bangkok and Phuket, the UK, gateways across the US, South Africa and to visit family and friends in Mumbai, Karachi, and Cairo, among many other cities around the world.

Due to the number of passengers travelling during the break there are some things you should know if you’re travelling with Emirates. If you’re waiting until summer to travel, there are some new Emirates A350 routes from Dubai, there are also some new routes you can travel to from Abu Dhabi.

If you don’t fancy heading on a plane this Eid, there are lots of staycations in the UAE to choose from.