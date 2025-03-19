More travel options…

Emirates Airlines has announced that the new Emirates A350 plane will now be flying to more routes this summer. The first Airbus A350, the A6-EXA, arrived in Dubai, and for its inaugural route it headed to Edinburgh, Scotland as its first route from January, 2025.

The initial Emirates A350s will offer three cabin classes – 32 next generation Business Class seats, 21 seats in Premium Economy, and 259 Economy Class seats. Over the next few years, 65 A350 aircrafts will join the Emirates fleet.

Features of the different classes have been revealed, with Economy Class featuring two distinct improvements to the seats on the Emirates A350. The seat has a new look, with light blue fabric and bronze-coloured armrests. Soon, there will also be a new 6-way adjustable headrest.

In Business Class, there will be 32 leather ‘S Lounge seats’, inspired by the Mercedes S Class as well as additions of wireless charging on the side cocktail table and in-seat lighting controls with 5 streams of light. The aircraft also has an 1-2-1 seat configuration.

The three places that the A350 travelled to from January were Edinburgh, Scotland, Kuwait and Bahrain. The aircraft also began making journeys to two places in India in January, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Emirates also confirmed they would deploy the Airbus A350 on services to Muscat, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Colombo, Lyon and Bologna. Dates have not yet been given.

The new routes announced today include: