The new plane is set to service nine routes in its first phase…

This is your sign from the powers that be (and us) that you should book a holiday: Emirates has announced that its first Airbus A350 will take-off in January 2025.

The first Airbus A350, the A6-EXA, arrived in Dubai, and for its inaugural route it will service Edinburgh, Scotland as its first route from January 3, 2025, with eight more destinations set to be added to the A350 thereafter.

The initial Emirates A350s will offer three cabin classes – 32 next generation Business Class seats, 21 seats in Premium Economy, and 259 Economy Class seats. Over the next few years, 65 A350 aircrafts will join the Emirates fleet.

Features of the different classes have been revealed, with Economy Class featuring two distinct improvements to the seats on the Emirates A350. The seat has a new look, with light blue fabric and bronze-coloured armrests. Soon, there will also be a new 6-way adjustable headrest.

In Business Class, there will be 32 leather ‘S Lounge seats’, inspired by the Mercedes S Class as well as additions of wireless charging on the side cocktail table and in-seat lighting controls with 5 streams of light. The aircraft also has an 1-2-1 seat configuration.

The destinations…

Here are all the destinations you can fly to on the Emirates A350:

From January 3: Edinburgh, Scotland, UK

From January 8: Kuwait (EK853 and EK854)

From January 8: Bahrain (EK837, EK838, EK839, EK840)

Dates TBC:

The airline also confirmed they would deploy the Airbus A350 on services to Muscat, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Colombo, Lyon and Bologna. Dates have not yet been given.

Sign me up, son…

Tickets to these nine destinations are already on sale and can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via travel agents. Expect spacious and quiet cabins, high ceilings, expansive bin space and customised mood lighting designed to reduce fatigue and jet lag.

Images: Supplied/Getty