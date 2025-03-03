Find at Revolver, fire, flair and edge…

Singapore-born Michelin-select name Revolver is opening its doors in Dubai, bringing the signature open-fire grill dining concept to the city with a menu that honours traditional South Asian culinary heritage with an experimental touch in tow.

Helmed by Chef Jitin Joshi, internationally acclaimed with 27 years of experience under his belt opening and leading several Michelin-select kitchens, including the now two-Michelin-starred Gymkhana in London, Revolver is inspired by fire and flair, and offers an experience that reflects as such.

Everything at Revolver is inspired by the theatrics of film and stage, from the name to what it entails and the spice-driven menu, much of which makes masterful use of charcoal. The ingredients are traditional and the techniques, innovative.

The interiors are done up to serve the big-and-bold ethos of the concept, with low lighting and sleek interiors, dripping in gilded gold, texture and shine, and fixtures evocative of bullets and revolvers all around. The star of the show is the massive centrepiece – a twisting round of glowing bullets suspended from the ceiling.

There is also a private dining room that seats parties of up to 12 and can be booked out for special occasions. The space is complemented by an outdoor terrace that seats up to 40 and a wine cellar with a stock of vintages and pairings.

What’s On the menu?

The focus of the experience lies at the heart of the restaurant – the grill, the brazier and the tandoor, providing smoke, heat and action-packed flavours to every dish. It’s placed in the open so every guest has a front-row seat to the spectacle of open-fire cooking.

Some of Chef’s creations for the menu include the signature smoked chutoro tartare, featuring an eclectic mix of ingredients like fermented mustard leaves, preserved bamboo shoot, akuni and dried anchovies; burrata street style inspired by the spice and nutty profile of the Chinese Dan Dan noodles and served with youtiao or savoury churros, and lobster manchurian, rich and umami with a sauce originating from Tangra, Kolkata.

The beverage selection is inspired by the 12 elements of nature, and features a series of signature cocktails drawing from the same smoky profiles. Some of the options include Unlighted, a concoction of Don Julio Reposado, Talisker Storm, Rinomato Deciso Rosso and Campari infused guava, smoked with Palo Santo Wood; and Drift, modern and fruity featuring The Botanist Gin infused ginger, vanilla and hazelnut, complemented by Belle de Brillet Pear Liqueur and Telmont Réserve Brut Champagne.

Revolver, The Opus by Dame Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, daily, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 2579334, @revolver_dubai

Images: Supplied