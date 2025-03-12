A must-do during the Holy Month…

Ramadan is upon us, and this means it’s time for iftars and Ramadan tents and majlises, and all the activities that come during the Holy Month. For some more cultural-based activities, visit these Ramadan markets in Dubai.

Packed with plenty of activities for the whole family, inside these Ramadan Markets, you will find plenty of shopping opportunities, food, entertainment and more…

Here are the best Ramadan markets in Dubai you have to visit over the Holy Month

Expo City Dubai

This year, Expo City Dubai invites visitors to experience the essence of the Holy Month at “Hai Ramadan,” an immersive celebration where tradition meets modern festivities. The Ramadan market is open daily from 5pm to 1am, until Ramadan ends. Inside, visitors break their fast at the Iftar Hai Ramadan, complete with live cooking stations. At the souk, you can witness the Ramadan cannon firing, shop for handmade crafts and traditional garments, and enjoy some family-friendly performances. Every weekend, Firdaus Orchestra will play timeless Arabic classics on the Al Wasl stage. Tickets are priced at Dhs35, redeemable for three “Floos” tokens that can be used for treats and experiences. Children aged three and under and People of Determination, with one caregiver, can enter for free.

You can book your tickets here.

Expo City Dubai, Feb 27 to March 27, 5pm to 1am, Dhs35 for general admission, iftar Dhs260 per person, suhoor Dhs180 per person. @expocitydubai

Global Village

Global Village is transforming into a ‘Home of Ramadan Wonders’ complete with stunning Ramadan-themed decorations. And in keeping with The Year of Community, guests can expect activities that will bring friends and families together.

Besides the endless shopping opportunities and live performance, make time to catch the Ramadan cannon besides the main stage.

PS. Throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, visitors will be able to access the attraction from 5pm to 1am on weekdays (Sunday to Wednesday) and from 5pm to 2am on weekends (Thursday to Saturday). The timing means visitors can enjoy the park’s international selection of street bites for both iftar and suhour servings. Read more here.

Ramadan District

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

If you want to visit the most loved Ramadan market in Dubai, make a beeline to Ramadan District at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Curated by the M2L Concepts, the market blends tradition and heritage with modern fun and entertainment to celebrate this time of joy and togetherness. Expect a vibrant mix of shopping, entertainment, and, of course, food. And don’t forget, this Ramadan Market comes with those unforgettable Museum of the Future views. Ramadan District runs from March 8 to 23. The best news? Entry is free.

Ramadan District, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace, Dubai, open from Mar 8 to 23, weekdays, 5pm to 12am, weekends, 5pm to 1am, free entry, Tel: (0)4 370 8909, @ramadan.district

Ramadan at Festival Bay

There’s plenty to do at Festival Bay this Ramadan, and if you find yourself at the Dubai Festival City Mall or exploring Marsa Boulevard, make sure you set aside time for Ramadan at Festival Bay Market. Running daily from March 1 to April 6, 6pm to midnight, expect traditional entertainment, cultural activities, workshops, and plenty of shopping opportunities. Want a snack? Visit the diverse mix of food and beverage vendors from top foodie brands.

Don’t miss the IMAGINE show, which will feature a special Ramadan-themed experience over the Holy Month. And if you love fireworks, head here on March 15 for a glittering display at 10pm.

Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Bay, Dubai, open from March 1 to April 6, 6pm to midnight. @dubaifestivalcitymall

Images: Supplied/What’s On