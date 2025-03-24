Add to cart…

Whether you’re a shopaholic or not, the Great Online Sale Dubai is not to be missed. For four days, from Thursday, March 27 to 30, 2025, shoppers can enjoy up to 95 per cent off on electronics, fashion, accessories, homeware, beauty, and children’s products.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), you can browse through a selection of online retailers from the comforts of your home and have it delivered right to your door. Whether you want to treat yourself or gift a loved one this Ramadan or over Eid, this sale will allow you to save plenty of dirhams.

Brands participating this year include 2XL, 6th Street, Amazon, babyshop, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Carters, Crate & Barrel, Damas, Dune London, Ecity, Emax, F5 Global, Home Centre, Jawhara Jewellery, Jumbo, LEGO, Namshi, Noon, Nysaa, Puma, Replay, Rituals, Steve Madden, The Watch House, Valencia Shoes, Xpressions, and many more leading retailers.

The citywide sale also features the launch of Dubai’s all-new immersive shopping experience. ‘What’s that?’… you ask? It’s an all-new interactive virtual mall that enables shoppers to digitally explore hundreds of top participating brands. You can enjoy exclusive discount coupons and stand a chance to win huge prizes. Register here to gain access to the experience starting March 27.

Need to shop right now?

Whether you’re in the market for a new wardrobe, a new couch, or even a new car, or you would like to gift some beautiful things to your loved ones, Ramadan sales are a great chance to save some cash. Participating brands include Pottery Barn, asos, Sharaf DG, Jumbo electronics and many more.

You can find out more about the Ramadan Sales here.

