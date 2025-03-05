The UAE aims to reduce food loss and waste by 50 per cent by 2030…

The Holy Month of Ramadan is so much more than just a time of fasting. It’s a time for reflection, gratitude, and giving. And there are plenty of ways to give, but we have to look beyond the donations and be mindful of other factors, including food waste, and this is especially more important during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

ne’ma is the UAE’s National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, and over Ramadan, it is setting a strong example and launching a campaign reinforcing the importance of responsible consumption and sustainability.

Whether you’re making your way to one of the very many restaurants serving iftar or suhoor, or cooking at home for your loved ones, ne’ma calls on everyone to make intentional choices.

ne’ma points out that by considering the amount you shop and prepare your meals, you are honouring the traditions of Islam. This is something that needs to be considered with high priority, especially over the Holy Month. According to the Holy Qur’an, consuming food needs to be done in moderation, and one must not exceed the limit.

The bigger goal

The UAE also has a plan to reduce food loss and waste by 50 per cent by the year 2030. In order to help accomplish this goal, ne’ma has launched community-driven initiatives to help redistribute food in order to stop unnecessary waste.

ne’ma which means blessings in Arabic, works in collaboration with the UAE Food Bank and Reloop, to recover and distribute untouched surplus food. More than 75 hotels, restaurants, and catering services across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah participate in the initiative. In addition to redistribution, inedible food waste is also collected for composting.

Safety measures in place

Over the Holy Month of Ramadan, ne’ma is also scaling up Community Smart Fridges and placing fridges in high-demand areas across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, so the surplus food is safely redistributed.

The kitchen and hospitality staff are trained on meal packaging, and a structured collection and distribution system is in place to ensure efficiency and safety.

For families

ne’ma even has a Family Iftar Box program in partnership with Takatof, where food boxes are distributed across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra, Al Ain, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Each box will contain fresh produce, grains, protein sources, canned goods and other essential items. Businesses can participate through food donations, sponsorships and through the volunteer program.

Speaking on the initiative, Khuloud Hassan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer of the Emirates Foundation, and ne’ma’s Committee Secretary General, said, “By making mindful choices—when we shop, cook, share, and celebrate—we can honor our traditions while also protecting our future. Through collective action, we can move closer to becoming a nation where no food is wasted.”

The initiative builds on the success of the “Count Your ne’ma” (Count Your Blessings) from last year. It aims to create long-term behavioral change and further strengthen the UAE’s leadership in food sustainability. The campaign also represents a unified effort to prevent food from reaching landfills during Ramadan and beyond.

Have a blessed and mindful Ramadan.

Images: ne’ma, Instagram and Unsplash