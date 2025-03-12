Soho Garden Festival is back with a bang with new performances…

And Peggy Gou is making an appearance. Dubai loves the Korean singer and DJ, who plays here quite often, and will be taking the stage again for the Soho Garden Festival happening in Expo City this May.

Taking place at the Sustainability Gate of Expo City Dubai on Saturday, May 3, this concert is an unmissable chance to witness the hitmaker recreate her musical magic on the stage. For all the Peggy Gou fans and patrons of house music, the Soho Garden Festival is the place to be.

Concert-goers can expect a fabulous performance with hits such as It Makes you Forget and Starry Night, Gou’s biggest and most popular tracks. Tickets are available at PlatinumList, starting from Dhs150 and selling fast, so make sure you grab yours now. Doors open at 8pm.

Loads more like this is coming your way throughout the year, with massive artists, huge performances and big nights ahead. This year, McGettigan’s is hosting a ‘Late Late Paddy’s Party’ and has invited The Script to celebrate the event. Taking place on April 12 at everyone’s favourite alfresco live music hub, Media City Amphitheatre, the Late Late Paddy’s Party will feature a full, sun-soaked day of live music, food trucks, pop-up bars, and a county-sized serving of signature McGettigan’s craic.

Mega techno and house music festival elrow is returning to Dubai with a season-closing festival this summer on May 17. At the moment, the lineup of performances hasn’t been announced, but we can expect the names to be dropped any day now.

Michael Learns To Rock takes the Coca-Cola Arena stage in Dubai for the first time on April 27. Formed in 1988, the iconic Danish band has captured hearts across the world with their tunes, including Sleeping Child, 25 Minutes, Paint My Love, and other timeless hits.

Peggy Gou, Sustainability Gate, Expo City, Sat, May 3, tickets start at Dhs150, @sohogardenfestival

Images: Socials/Getty