Check them all off over the Holy Month…

Ramadan tents in Dubai: There are more than enough iftars in Dubai to keep you going over Ramadan. But for a luxurious treat and a hike of likes on your Instagram, you must visit these gorgeous Ramadan majlis and tents.

Atlantis, The Palm

The iconic Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm, is one of the top Ramadan tents in Dubai, and this year, it comes with a new garden terrace. Here guests can tuck into flavours of the Arabia alongside international cuisine. For iftar, there’s Jordian lamb mansaf, lamb ouzi, a Westen carving station, and a dessert station plus an Arabic live sweet-making station. For suhoor, there’s an a la carte menu with all the usuals from mezzeh, soup, grilled meats, and much more. Additionally, there’s live entertainment during suhoor with enchanting oud strings and vocal performances. Iftar, which runs from sunset to 8.30pm, is priced at Dhs285 per person on weekdays and Dhs310 on weekends. For suhoor, prices start from Dhs180 per person, with food being served from 10pm to 2.30am. Group packages will be available for both iftar and suhoor, too.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, iftar from sunset to 8.30pm and suhoor 10pm to 2.30am. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @atlantisthepalm

Al Diwan

This year, the stunning Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is inviting guests to its first-ever Ramadan tent. Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s most iconic landmark, break your fast with a spread of authentic dishes, including live cooking stations for shawarma and saj, plus a pasta station. Iftar is from sunset to 8.30pm and will cost you Dhs360 per person. Suhoor can be enjoyed here too for Dhs260 per person. It runs from 10pm to 1am.

Al Diwan, Burj Al Arab, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, iftar sunset to 8.30pm and suhoor 10pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 301 7777. @jumeirahburjalarab

Dubai World Trade Centre

One of Dubai’s loved Ramadan destinations returns from March 6, inviting guests to enjoy an iftar or suhoor in Dubai. The Majlis at DWTC harmoniously blends tradition and modernity and offers a menu crafted by DWTC’s award-winning chefs. For iftar, there’s traditional Emirati and Middle Eastern classics plus an Oriental-inspired corner, and an Indian-inspired corner. For suhoor, pick from the a la carte menu, enjoy a shisha, and the rich flavours of authentic Emirati coffee. For entertainment, there’s soft oriental melodies from live oud players every evening. Iftar is served until 8.30pm and will cost you Dhs235 per adult, and children ages six to 12, it’s Dhs115. Suhoor is served from 9pm to 3am, and there is a minimum spend of Dhs160 per person (excluding shisha). There are even options for a private Majlis and VIP Majlis, but advanced reservations are required.

Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, from March 6, iftar sunset until 8.30pm, suhoor 9pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 389 3999. majlis.ae

Drift Dubai

This chic ode to the French Riviera unveils its first Ramadan Majlis at the beautiful Sea Lounge this year. Set against the calm waters of the Arabian Gulf, its adorned in ornate lanterns and plush seating, creating a walm and inviting space for a sharing-style iftar. Expect Arabic twists on traditional French dishes.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com

Expo City Dubai

Expo City’s Hai Ramadan experience is one of the city’s most memorable, complete with vibrant markets and cultural activities that really immerse visitors in the meaning of this special month. For iftar, dine under the dome’s beautiful projections on communal tables that encourage social moments, or book an exclusive iftar cabin for up to 10 for an additional Dhs250 booking fee.

Expo City Dubai, Dubai, iftar served sunset to 9pm. @expocitydubai

Fairmont The Palm

The beloved Ramadan pop-up in Fairmont’s pretty Fairuz garden returns, and it’s a stunning alfresco setting for iftar. Adorned in the hues of the season, a variety of seating options are available for guests to relax as they enjoy an open buffet and live music. Flavourful stations feature Middle Eastern and international dishes of seafood, poultry, and vegetarian staples.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, sunset to 9pm, Dhs295, Dhs147.50 children aged six. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. fairmont.com

Grand Hyatt Dubai

The gorgeous Laylati Majlis at Grand Hyatt Dubai is back, where you can enjoy iftar with loved ones. Your culinary treat includes Arabian and Middle Eastern delicacies, live cooking stations, and an extensive buffet with international favourites. It’s Dhs249 per person and Dhs150 for children up to nine. Iftar timings are from sunset to 8.30pm.

Grand Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs249 per adult and Dhs150 per child up to the age of nine, Tel: (0)4 317 2222. @grandhyattdubai

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

The Ramadan Garden at Jumeirah Beach Hotel is an elegant al fresco setting offering stunning sunset views – a lovely venue to break your fast. Iftar is Dhs310 per person (Dhs180 supplement charge per person half board) and suhoor Dhs210 per person (Dhs80 supplement charge per person half board). You can even book a private majlis for up to 20 guests for a minimum spend of Dhs7,000.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, iftar 6.30pm to 8.30pm, suhoor 9.30pm to 1am. Tel: (800) 323 232. @jumeirahbeachhotel

Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah

Layali Ramadan Tent at Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah offers an opulent indoor space for guests to enjoy iftar or suhoor. There’s live cooking stations, plus over 100 Arabic and international treasures from mezze and lamb ouzi. There’s even shisha available to help you relax. For suhoor, pick from dishes off the à la carte menu.

Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 444 2000. kempinski.com

Madinat Jumeirah Al Majlis

Madinat Jumeirah transforms into a majestic Majlis this Ramadan. Here you’ll find both iftar and suhoor buffets featuring a classic selection of cold and hot mezze, fresh bread, mains, and international dishes. Perfect for spending time with friends, family, or colleagues, the opulent Majlis is a traditional experience with light instrumental Arabic music.

Madinat Jumeirah, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs330, Dhs165 children five to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 366 5500. jumeirah.com

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

The Majlis by Mandarin Oriental presents a refreshed ambience with warm interiors and a terrace overlooking the Arabian Gulf. As dusk falls, guests can enjoy an exceptional Iftar featuring Middle Eastern favourites and signature dishes from Netsu and Tasca, accompanied by live oud and qanun melodies. Whether indoors or by the sea, it’s a perfect setting to embrace the spirit of Ramadan with loved ones.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs395, Dhs198 children aged four to 11. Tel: (0)4 777 2223. mandarinoriental.com

One&Only One Za’abeel

This year, One&Only One Za’abeel is unveiling Amassi – the region’s first haute couture-inspired Ramadan tent. It is named after the Arabic word, which means ‘the time from afternoon to sunset or midnight’, and blends haute couture, Moroccan heritage, and the cosmopolitan spirit of Dubai. Expect stunning architecture and an iconic design, majestic arches and shimmering fabric, and elegant olive trees with cascading chandeliers. Oriental music will provide the background tunes to your evening here. It needs to be on the top of your ‘Ramadan tents in Dubai’ to try this year. Iftar prices start from Dhs295 per adult, and Dhs150 per child ages four to 11. For suhoor, on weekdays its a minimum spend of Dhs200 per person and Dhs250 on the weekends. Multiple packages are available, so be sure to check here before you book.

One&Only One Za’abeel, Za’abeel 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 666 1777. oneandonlyresorts.com/one-zaabeel/ramadan

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

The Kan Zaman open-air tent has been gathering people together for 20 years to break their fast under the night sky. Expect recipes with time-honoured recipes with global inspirations served buffet style with live cooking stations. There will be live Arabic entertainment, and for little ones, there’s a dedicated play area.

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dhs210 per person. Tel: (0)4 315 3838. marriott.com

Taj Dubai

Treehouse at Taj Dubai has a luxury majlis where you can break your fast or indulge in suhoor this Ramadan in Dubai. With the stunning Dubai skyline as your backdrop, tuck into an iftar buffet from sunset to 9.30pm where you’ll find all the traditional dishes. It will cost you Dhs270 per adult and Dhs100 for children ages five to 12. If you want a more private dining experience, book a majlis for six people for Dhs1,600. For suhoor, there’s mouthwatering options on the a la carte menu from 10pm to 2am. A minimum spend of Dhs250 per person applies.

Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, during Ramadan, iftar sunset to 9.30pm, suhoor 10pm until 2am, Tel: (0)50 189 6089. @tajdubaidowntown

