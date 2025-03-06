This is not one of your typical brand of Jumeirah cafes…

We all know those cafes – situated somewhere along a street in the various corners and quarters of Jumeirah. Soft, yellow lighting emanating from under ledges and crevices, slaty, concrete coffee bars, warm pastries in the displays lending the only real colour in the entire space, the stamp of minimalism.

Ambiance

The Good Moon presents as one of those establishments. It sits on a strip of road in Jumeirah that leads down to Box Park, a short, boxy, white building with that same stamp of minimalism all over it’s facade, and as you’ll see eventually, on the inside. Everything is white and cream and beige – rust red chairs and a buttery, glowing 3D fixture of a moon offer a visual break.

The occasional spot of greenery punctuates the corners and as you walk in, you’ll find yourself catching your reflection from several angles, inside and outside, in mirrors of every shape and size. It’s all very aesthetically pleasing, very Instagram-friendly.

Food

You’d expect to order a coffee and a croissant and call it a day, but The Good Moon is actually an all-day diner, with an extensive menu of starters, salads, mains, pizza and dessert. Of course, the specialty coffee and matcha are at the start and finish of the experience – our personal favourite is the strawberry matcha cloud (Dhs48), an apparent bestseller and for all the right reasons. Perhaps the most palatable rendition of matcha I’ve had in Dubai, it comes topped with a layer of frothy, sweet strawberry milk that you can stir in and hear the strangely gratifying clink of floating ice cubes. Perfect for upcoming summer days.

We start with crispy prawns on toast (Dhs60), lobster mini tacos (Dhs85) and the burrata salad (Dhs65). The prawns on toast are heavy salty, buttery and a delicious milk bread that melts in your mouth. The mini tacos combine flavours and textures artfully, with crunch from the shell, salt and cream from the lobster and a kick of spice and citrus form the yuzu ponzu mayo and the ceremonial wedge of lime you’re given to squeeze over top. One bite, one-and-done.

The burrata is bright, light and fresh, also great for summer days, with grated frozen tomato and charred slices of figs. The watermelon salsa and balsamic dressing add punchy flavours to the dense, smooth cheese and topped with the fruits, it’s summer in a bite. Very refreshing.

For the mains, we have the chicken burger (Dhs75), a mammoth of a sandwich with crispy fried chicken sandwiched between two potato buns and slathered with spicy chilly mayo. It’s standard, it’s safe, it’s good – you can’t go wrong with it – and so is the truffle mushroom rigatoni (Dhs75), a Dubai-menu staple fragrant with strong truffle and covered in cheese. These are comfort classics sure to please anyone.

The lobster roll is a highlight, with the profile a combination of the prawns on toast and the tacos. Also salty and with hints of lemon and chives, it’s a hearty plate. Another winner is the musakhan pizza (Dhs75), an interesting vessel for the Arabian favourite. The base is sourdough, wood-fired, topped with shredded bits of chicken, lemon yogurt sauce, balsamic reduction, nuts and crispy onion – packed with flavour.

We end with date pudding (Dhs45) and churros (Dhs42), of which the churros, essentially an ice cream sandwich, is the winner. As you go through the layers, you encounter the warmth of cinnamon and the nutty depth of the sesame ice cream.

What’s On Verdict: The Good Moon is a pleasant deception, with both aesthetics and worthwhile fare.

The Good Moon, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, daily, 5pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 266 8733, @thegoodmoondxb

