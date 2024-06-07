Ramen makes miso happy…

A noodle soup is one of our go-to comfort meals. No matter what type of broth we go for, it always hits the spot. And when that ramen-craving hits, it’s important to know where the top spots serving Ramen in Dubai are.

Here is a list of restaurants for delicious ramen in Dubai.

YUI

YUI is located in D3, and creates delicious full-to-the-brim handmade ramen with homemade hand-pulled ramen noodles. All dishes are prepared using the highest quality ingredients from Japan and UAE-based farms and the noodles are made from scratch using Japanese flour and traditional techniques.

YUi, Building 7, Dubai Design District, Dubai. 12pm to 10.30pm, daily. Tel:(0)42434217, selectshopframe.com

Daikan Ramen

This restaurant aspires to bring you delicious, yet simple Japanese cuisine. They offer a variety of broth bases from soy to miso, spicy and veggie. Pick from a number of delicious toppings that are available to add in. There are many bites to go along with your meal such as kimchi or gyozas.

Multiple locations across Dubai, @daikanramen

Reif Kushiyaki

A homegrown, family-style restaurant offering unconventional Japanese street food, Reif’s impressive menu will have you spoilt for choice. Reif offers two ramen options: wagyu beef and chicken ramen with broth that has been simmering on the stove for 18 hours. His other show-stopping dishes such as the miso burrata, sushi and escargot Kushiyaki are among the many reasons you need to visit soon.

Dar Mall, Al Wasl, Open Sun to Thur, 12pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)50 235 7071, @reifkushiyaki

Streetery Food Hall JLT

This one-stop eatery has got all your Asian cravings sorted – especially if your craving a wholesome bowl of noodles and broth. Fusing four outlets; Fat Aunts, Zen, Pinkimli, and Hing Kee, where you can mix and match Chinese, Malaysian, Indian, Korean or Thai cuisine to your heart’s desire. Guests can indulge in a creamy laksa or wonton noodle soup. The world is your oyster at this food hall.

Streetery Food Hall, JLT Cluster D, Dubai, 11am to 11pm daily, Tel: (0)4 587 3373, streeteryfoodhall.com

Wokyo

A star dish from Wokyo Noodle Bar and one you must try, is the Sapporo-style ramen. The broth is slow-cooked for 10 hours and then poured over a wok sizzling with fresh vegetables and authentic ramen noodles from Hokkaido Japan. Choose from a miso base ramen – a signature of Sapporo city, or the savoury Shoyu. The restaurant even does a Sapporo-style vegan ramen, too.

Multiple locations across Dubai, @wokyo

Kinoya

This ramen restaurant takes great pleasure in two things: its ramen, obviously, and its laid-back atmosphere where all visitors can unwind with wonderful cuisine and good company. Pick from slow-cooked chicken, cured duck slices, or tenderloin beef as your ramen topping.

Kinoya, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tue to Sun 12pm to 1am, Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 220 2920, kinoya.ae

Romantic Baka

Tucked away in Al Ghurair Centre in Deira, Romantic Baka owned by the same masterminds behind Dampa, serves a plethora of Korean goodies, specialising in Korean BBQ. Romantic Baka offers a full Korean BBQ spread alongside an array of other Korean and South Asian favourites. This hole-in-the-wall offers delicious chicken ramen that will do more than soothe your soul, which can be enjoyed alone or alongside a feisty Korean BBQ.

Romantic Baka, Al Ghurair Centre, Ground Floor Shop 07, near entrance 1, Dubai, 10am to 11pm daily, Tel: (0)52 394 4364, @romanticbaka

Mamafri

This warm and minimalist food outlet specialises in South East Asian cuisine. Their ramen is served with traditional Japanese wheat noodles, miso broth, spring onions, bok choy, black garlic oil, a boiled egg and kimchi on the side. Diners can choose chicken or shrimp to top off their ramen.

Multiple locations in Dubai, @lovemamafri

Tomo

With the help of talented Japanese chefs, Tomo has curated a refined menu offering all guests an authentic taste of Japanese cuisine. There’s a variety of ramen to choose from, and guests can also indulge in a selection of sushi or sashimi. There’s even a rooftop bar where sips can be enjoyed during the cooler season.

Tomo, Raffles Hotel, Dubai, Mon to Sun 12.30pm to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 357 7888, tomo.ae

Kiku

This chic eatery has got you covered when it comes to all things Japanese. From gyoza, to elegant nigiri and sashimi, to multiple bowls of noodle soup, with a variety of noodle choices. Tuck into a tantan mien, spicy soy sauce-based broth complete with egg noodles and minced pork – yum.

Kiku, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Garhoud, Dubai, 12.30pm to 3pm, 6.30pm to 11pm daily, Tel: (0)4 702 2455, kiku-dubai.com

The Noodle House

A Dubai favourite, The Noodle House is always a great option to get your fix of ramen. The Tokyo shoyu ramen has chicken broth, chicken chashu, bamboo and handmade ramen noodles. Want something a bit more spicy? Opt for the spicy tsukemen where you’ll get a spicy rich chicken broth, tare egg, nori seaweed and warm ramen noodles.

Multiple locations in Dubai, thenoodlehouse.com

Bento-Ya

This hole in the wall will bring you true Japanese flavours without breaking the bank. This low-key dining experience, has a multitude of Japanese dishes, with 13 different ramen to choose from. With a large variety of sushi, tempura, bento boxes, you can have a true Japanese experience.

Multiple locations across Dubai, bentoya.ae

Maxzi

The Torikotsu miso ramen and the kimchi and katsu ramen are two options available to Maxzi’s diners. Both are certain to fill you up and satisfy your ramen desires. Additional items on the menu include sandwiches, grilled meats, salads, and much more.

Al Shafar Investment Building, Al Quoz, Mon to Sun 8.30am to 12.45am, Tel: (0)4 395 3988, maxzi.ae

Wagamama

This international staple offers multiple different ramen with chicken, steak, fish, duck, cod, and seafood. They even have a vegan tofu ramen option. Diners can also enjoy the other delicious treats as well, such as their bang bang cauliflower, chili squid and much more.

Multiple locations across Dubai, wagamama.ae

Images: Social