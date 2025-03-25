If you’re looking for a speedy getaway that won’t break the bank…

The Marriott Marquis Jewel of the Creek is a nicely-wrapped, bow-topped find. It’s not completely brand new, but still new enough to feel fresh and inviting – a lot of that comes from the location and much more from all it has to offer for the price point it’s charging. Book a room, some dinner, maybe the spa, for a change of scenery on the weekend.

Nestled right by the Dubai Creek, with a stunning view overlooking the waters and the rolling, green fields of the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, the Marriott has quite a prime location. Deira City Centre, a family and shopping haven, is just a stone’s throw away, maybe a 10 minute walk, and makes for a great evening activity. All your typical touristy spots are also not that far away, with reasonable drives to Downtown Dubai and DIFC.

Look and Feel…

The design and interiors of the hotel, perhaps a conscious choice, echo the feel of some of the older hotels in Dubai. Maybe it is meant to reflect the charm of the part of the city it straddles, the old Dubai, right across the Creek.

Spaces are large, expansive, with cold, tiled floors and a mix of modern, minimalist design with traditional motifs such as grainy, black-and-white snapshots of the Dubai of the yesteryear, gold detailing and lantern-like lamps. Carpets are sparse, but plush, like the rest of the furnishings. The bathroom is surprisingly large, with a luxurious bath and high ceilings.

The colour scheme is mostly shades of brown, beige and gold, and wooden accents in the furniture. Everything is easy, non-offensive to the eyes. A sense of calm prevails.

Experiences and Dining…

The experience package of the Marriott Marquis Jewel of the Creek is relatively simple – like the rest of the hotel, also simple, uncomplicated, but not lacking in value. The highlight is the Wellbeings Holistic Healing, the wellness centre at the hotel – with great, highly-trained staff who show care and consideration from start to finish, small nuances found in the service of a good, high-end hotel. They provide a wide range of therapies, encompassing the whole body and the face, and it’s a great way to destress on your staycation.

They have all the typical facilities of a hotel, with a pool, a fitness club and a lounge where you can kick back and relax with some drinks to get out of your room. For dining, you have a choice of two restaurants – Bella Bocca for an Italian meal and Creek Kitchen, which is the all-day diner. Bella Bocca is great for an easy dinner in the hotel, with a menu featuring all the classic favourites of pizza, pasta, burrata, bresaola and tiramisu.

You start with a delicious selection of breads and two dips, with roasted red pepper and truffle, and those in itself are memorable. From the starters, we sample the bresaola and the burrata, both of which were deeply flavourful. The bresaola has a salty kick and some rucola to cut that; the burrata is creamy, with bright tomatoes. For the mains we have the penne ragu di anatra, with a comforting duck ragu, something a big bowl of which you’d crave on a cold day. The diavola pizza is a safe choice, standard but good. The tiramisu, which we end our meal on, is another highlight – rich, luxurious and filling, sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

For a more refined, elevated night out, rooftop lounge Ruby Ru is the perfect choice, with stunning views, gorgeous interiors and really great food. This is the sort of spot you visit for a fancier night out in the town.

Rates…

You can book a room for as little as Dhs516 per night during the month of April.

Marriott Marquis Jewel of the Creek, Deira, Tel: (0) 4 599 0000, @marriottmarquisdubai

