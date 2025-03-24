So much to do…

Looking for some things to do in Dubai this week? As we’re reaching the end of Ramadan, use these days to tick off the things you haven’t yet done during the Holy Month. If you want to change things up a bit? Don’t worry, we have some lovely options for that, too…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, March 24

Happy birthday, Kokoro

Kokoro, UAE’s first handroll bar is already a year old. The interactive space serves up handrolls over the counter by hand, (and we’ve been told they can prep as much as 600 in a day.) To celebrate turning one, handroll fans can enjoy a full week of celebrations, including exclusive anniversary handrolls and nigiris, and chances to win prizes from the Kokoro claw machine. Don’t push this plan because it is only available until March 29. See you there!

Kokoro, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Sun to Wed, 12pm to 10.30pm, Thurs to Sat, 12pm to 11.30pm, @kokoro.dxb

Two reasons to head to Asateer tent

Want to visit the Asateer tent at Atlantis the Palm for iftar or suhoor? From March 24 to 26, Dyson has partnered with Asateer to showcase their limited-edition Red Velvet and Gold haircare colourway. And over the last week of Ramadan (Monday to Wednesday), you can visit the pop up for content creation opportunities and experience the limited edition range, while enjoying personalised styling from expert professionals. It’s perfect if you need a quick pick-me-up or just look as glam as all other lovely guests at Asateer tent.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, iftar from sunset to 8.30pm and suhoor 10pm to 2.30am. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @atlantisthepalm

Tuesday, March 25

Enjoy the last of the iftars on offer

Looking out for spots to celebrate iftar in Dubai? During Ramadan, iftar is the meal served at sunset to break the long day of fasting (the word means “break fast”). Friends and families often gather together for this meal, and many hotels and restaurants across Dubai put on a special feast for the occasion. Here are plenty of options to check out this week.

P izza pizza pizza

Really love pizza? You need to add ‘dinner at Boardwalk’ to your Tuesday night. From 7pm to 10pm, this stunning venue at the Dunai Creek is hosting Pizza Day where you can tuck into unlimited pizza for just Dhs99. The authentic dishes crafted by Chef Cristiano Bellantoni and led by Chef Sydney Stranger, include diavolo, margherita and even calzone. Go hungry.

Pizza Day at Boardwalk, Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Resort, every Tues 7pm to 10pm, Dhs99 for pizza only, Dhs149 for pizza and bottle of grape, Tel: (0)4 205 4647. @boardwalkdubai

Wednesday, March 26

Last chance: Expo City Dubai Ramadan Market

This year, Expo City Dubai invites visitors to experience the essence of the Holy Month at “Hai Ramadan,” an immersive celebration where tradition meets modern festivities. The Ramadan market is open daily from 5pm to 1am, until Ramadan ends. Inside, visitors break their fast at the Iftar Hai Ramadan, complete with live cooking stations. At the souk, you can witness the Ramadan cannon firing, shop for handmade crafts and traditional garments, and enjoy some family-friendly performances. Tickets are priced at Dhs35, redeemable for three “Floos” tokens that can be used for treats and experiences. Children aged three and under and People of Determination, with one caregiver, can enter for free.

You can book your tickets here.

Expo City Dubai, Feb 27 to March 27, 5pm to 1am, Dhs35 for general admission, iftar Dhs260 per person, suhoor Dhs180 per person. @expocitydubai

Indulge in knafeh

SLS Dubai is bringing a taste of tradition this Ramadan with a special pop-up by Omar Odali, known for his legendary Palestinian knafeh. Prepared live over charcoal, his signature dessert is all about rich flavours – a perfectly crisp crust, warm, gooey cheese, and a drizzle of fragrant syrup. Starting March 1, you can enjoy this iconic treat at Privilege on the 75th floor with breathtaking city views, grab a slice at EllaMia, or enjoy it as part of the curated Iftar menu at Fi’lia.

Privilege, Floor 75, SLS Dubai, Mar 1 to 29. @slshotels @omar.odali

Thursday, March 27

Foodies, take note

e& Beach Canteen is returning this March. Dubai’s most popular food pop-up is here a little bit earlier than usual, which is excellent news for our bellies. The pop-up returns to Nessnass Beach in Jumeirah from Thursday, March 27 to Sunday, April 13, transforming the space into a bustling hub packed with food, entertainment, games, wellness, and shopping opportunities. The best news? Entry is free. More details are yet to be released, but have a look at the video above for a taste of what to expect.

e& Beach Canteen, Nessnass Beach, Jumeirah, March 27 to April 13, 4pm to midnight, free entry, @beachcanteenofficial

Dine by day, dance by night at KIRA & LITT

The team behind CLAP is back with KIRA Restaurant and LITT Bar Club, and its now open at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. Two sides of the same light – KIRA offers a menu rooted in Mediterranean and Japanese flavours, with a focus on wild-caught seafood, robot-fired meats, and handcrafted pasta. The terrace is a laid-back outdoor space with uninterrupted views of Burj Al Arab. As the night moves on, LITT picks up the pace. Located inside KIRA with its own entrance, it’s a nightlife spot built around music, atmosphere, and an incredible cocktail list that puts agave spirits at the forefront. Ready to experience both worlds? Reservations are now open.

KIRA Restaurant, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Hotel, daily 12pm to 2am. @kirarestaurant, LITT Bar Club, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Hotel, Tues to Sat 9pm to 3am. @littbarclub